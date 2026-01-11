The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch of late, losers of five out of their last six games as their Western Conference road trip continues, most recently including a loss to the Phoenix Suns. While injuries have played somewhat of a role, some have wondered if the Knicks might be motivated to try to tweak their roster as the NBA trade deadline approaches in about a month.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on two names that the Knicks could use as a means of potentially making some changes on the margins of their roster.

“League sources say that Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet are available before the Feb. 5 trade deadline to potentially set the Knicks up to do some minor tweaking,” reported Stein on his Substack.

Dadiet and Yabusele have played sparingly under head coach Mike Brown this season, and it wouldn't appear likely that the Knicks would be able to get anyone capable of changing the trajectory of their season in exchange for their services.

Still, New York has shown a willingness to be aggressive in recent seasons, including swinging a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns prior to the start of last year, as well as signing Jordan Clarkson, who has been a revelation so far in 2025-26, over the summer.

Currently, the Knicks are looking for ways to maximize the talents of Towns, who has seen a pretty significant dropoff in his production during the team's losing skid. Meanwhile, role players like Tyler Kolek have also seen their outputs dip as the team has started to struggle.

In any case, the Knicks will next hit the road on Sunday evening on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, with Josh Hart making his return to the lineup to face his former team.

After that, their West Coast road trip will continue against the Sacramento Kings.