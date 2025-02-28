The New York Knicks' center Mitchell Robinson is almost back from injury. Robinson could return as soon as this weekend. And he will add significant size, length, and rebounding to a team in need of help with all three aspects of the game.

And while the Knicks probably need more than just Robinson to compete for a championship, it sounds as if coach Tom Thibodeau plans to re-insert the seven-footer into the startling lineup sooner than later. But who will he replace? Let's review Thibodeau's options and gauge which Knick might move to the bench.

First of all, Robinson's return will obviously not impact star point guard Jalen Brunson's role. And while it could shift Karl-Anthony Towns to power forward, there is virtually no chance that Towns moves out of the starting lineup. That leaves three options: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.

OG Anunoby is least likely to join the reserves

Anunoby could technically join the reserves, but it's unlikely. The six-foot-seven-inch defensive specialist is a true wing capable of guarding all five positions. He balances the starters nicely, taking on a multitude of defensive assignments. And he is almost constantly in motion on offense, serving as a cutter for a team that needs more players to move without the ball. He's shooting a respectable 36% on three-pointers. And he's quietly averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Another important thing to remember when discussing Anunoby joining the reserves is how well New York plays with him as a starter. Anunoby has exclusively played with the starters since joining the Knicks. And New York's fortunes immediately took a positive turn after he joined via trade in January 2024. They went 19-4 to close last season with Anunoby (when he was healthy), and they are currently 53-22 in total when he plays. So, Anunoby is probably the wrong guy to consider.

Josh Hart is a logical choice

To non-Knicks fans, Hart is the logical choice to move to the bench if Robinson is to join the starters. He is least recognizable from a star-standpoint, and he is the least aligned with a traditional position. Is he a power forward, small forward, or shooting guard? And Hart's motor makes it easy to believe that he will give 100% no matter what.

But Knicks fans understand how well he's performed as a starter. And a closer look at Hart's output demonstrates how much playing with the starters helped the eight-year pro take another step in his development. In 2023-24, Hart averaged an impressive 11.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 42 games as a starter. Comparatively, he averaged only 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as a reserve.

Granted, Hart received about 12 minutes more per game as a starter. But Thibodeau probably doesn't want to tinker with Hart's impact, especially since he sets the tone for the team's energy and effort.

Mikal Bridges works in the second unit

Bridges might be the odd man out as far as the starting lineup is concerned—and it might not be a bad thing for him. Bridges has struggled to find a role with the Knicks this season. Sure, he’s had some big games. But on the whole, he's looked lost more frequently than any other starter.

Bridges’ lack of a role is most evident when looking at free throw attempts. Simply put, he doesn’t get to the foul line anymore. After averaging 4.4 attempts per game in 2022-23 and 4.5 last season, he’s averaging a career-low 1.1 free throw attempts per game this season.

Bridges free throw attempts aren't a huge deal, and it's not entirely Bridges’ fault. Transitioning to the third or fourth option is tough—and it's uncharted territory for the six-foot-six-inch guard.

Recently, he was the obvious first option for the Brooklyn Nets for the last season-and-a-half. And it’s understandably challenging to not only learn a new offensive system, but also have to find shots without them being manufactured for you. Maybe moving to the bench can give Bridges more freedom to come into the game and serve as a bigger offensive focal point.

Regardless if the move benefits whomever joins the reserves, a new starting lineup will probably be given a look some time soon. But nothing is forever. And the lineup can easily revert back to its current form with Robinson joining the reserves.

But if the change benefits the team, who in their right mind would argue against it? And given how the Knicks have played against the teams standing between them and a championship, it's worth exploring.