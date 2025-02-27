The New York Knicks continue their push for the Eastern Conference's top seed. They're now welcoming back Mitchell Robinson from an injury for the first time this season soon.

The 7-foot veteran is on his way back from ankle surgery, per NBA insider Shams Charania Thursday. Charania revealed when Robinson can make his return.

“New York's Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable to play and will make his Knicks season debut as early as Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X. “Robinson plans to return during team's trip in Memphis and Miami on Sunday.”

Robinson went nearly five months recovering from his ankle. He's coming to bolster the defensive side. Especially for a team sitting at third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Impact of Mitchell Robinson on Knicks

Robinson is lauded as one of the NBA's best shot blockers. Outside of his towering height, Robinson is adroit at using his long reach to swat basket attempts.

But there's more beyond his hands and height that makes Robinson formidable. Robinson brings uncanny closing speed on the court that looks like a inside linebacker sealing off the sidelines.

Robinson has blocked 602 total shots in his NBA career. He swatted 109 during his last full NBA season. Robinson snatches steals on a consistent basis too. He's snatched 290 total steals since the 2018-19 season.

The Knicks stand at 38-20 overall with 24 regular season games left. They're four games behind the Atlantic Division leading Boston Celtics, who also own the conference's second-best record behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

New York has won six of its last 10 games. The Knicks held off the Philadelphia 76ers 110-105 on Wednesday.

Versatile OG Anunoby has taken up the blocking slack for the Knicks in Robinson's absence. He leads all N.Y. defenders with with an average of 0.8 blocks per game at small forward. Now Robinson will ignite the defensive side for a Knicks team staying in the race for the conference's top seed.