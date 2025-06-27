OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso says Aaron Wiggins stole the show before Tuesday's championship celebration parade. Wiggins' speech kicked off the Thunder's celebratory festivities at the Paycom Center before the start of the parade. In a special send off for season ticket holders, team and front office's friends and family, Aaron's speech was one of Caruso's favorite moments of the day.

Caruso's face lit up when he asked which moments stood out the most from his first championship parade and he remembered Caruso's kick-off speech.

“Aaron Wiggins' speech to start it off. Man, Wiggs killed the speech,” Caruso told ClutchPoints. “That was probably the best moment from the parade besides the actual going around, seeing the fans.”

Did you see that coming from Wiggins?

“No, nobody did,” Caruso replied. “We tried to shut it down after he finished, and they said, “No, we have a program.” We still had to talk to people. But he dropped the mic.”

Alex Caruso says Aaron Wiggins' speech before the Thunder's championship parade was one of his favorite moments; a speech nobody saw coming: "Man, Wiggs killed the speech. That was probably the best moment from the parade besides the actual going around, seeing the fans" pic.twitter.com/h3rTPPJNFi — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 26, 2025

Then, came time for the parade as Aaron Wiggins, Caruson and the rest of the Thunder players loaded onto the buses to celebrate with their fans down a two mile route in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Just an overwhelming turnout. There were 10 to 20 people deep, if not more, on every corner, every turn,” Caruso said about Tuesday's Thunder parade. “From the starting line to Scissortail Park, where there was probably like a couple hundred thousand probably packed in there. Just overwhelming support, and it was loud. I didn't know how loud it's going to be because we're outside, right?

“There's no like acoustics to kind of trap all the noise. But it felt loud, and it was a lot of fun. A lot of great energy,” Caruso concluded.

Alex Caruso's blunt take, differentiating Lakers' title vs Thunder's

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso reflected on his two championships. Pinpointing the differences between the two teams, Caruso addressed the vast differences between the two teams.

“The biggest difference between those two championships, for me, is probably just where I’m at in my career,” Caruso told ClutchPoints. “I think the first one, I was surrounded by Hall of Fame players with pedigree, and I was learning, you know? I was trying to figure it out. I think this time — around five, six years later — I knew the answers to the test. So, I was trying to give those out. Help the other guys. Be there for the first time.”

This time, it was Caruso's voice guiding the inexperienced to their first championship of their careers.