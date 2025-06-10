INDIANAPOLIS — It is rare in today's NBA to see one player traded for another. That is what happened one year ago when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. He may not be the most athletic, nor a top-scoring option when he is on the court, but Caruso has proven to be one of the Thunder's key talents, especially given his leadership behind the scenes.

Oklahoma City entered Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday needing a win on their home floor. After losing Game 1, it was imperative that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's Most Valuable Player, lead his organization to their first Finals win since 2012 when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were running the show.

As good as Gilgeous-Alexander was, finishing the game with 34 points and passing Allen Iverson for the most points scored by a player through his first two NBA Finals games, Caruso was the one who elevated the Thunder's play to new heights.

The veteran guard finished Sunday's game with 20 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and his energy off the bench for Mark Daigneault's group was infectious. Caruso didn't have one game with 20 points during the regular season. This performance in Game 2 against Indiana was his second 20-point outing of the playoffs.

What makes Caruso such an intriguing talent for the Thunder, a team built around a youthful core with virtually no playoff experience, is that the 31-year-old guard leads by example. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams may be the best players and the de facto leaders of the team from an outside perspective, but what makes Caruso's leadership so special is how his voice resonates with Daigneault and this group.

“One thing we talk about with the team is the leaders, the person doing the right thing. That's why he's a great leader, because he's always doing the right thing,” Daigneault told ClutchPoints on Tuesday. “He's always competing. He's always present. He's always engaged. When you do the right thing and walk the walk, operate the way Alex does, it gives you an incredible platform to lead both through example, and in his case with the voice as well.

“He certainly has his fingerprints all over the team.”

It is intriguing to watch how the Thunder interact with one another on and off the court.

As young as this group is, they play like a group of multi-year veterans who have been on numerous NBA Finals runs before. This speaks volumes to Daigneault's culture, as well as Caruso's impact bringing his previous championship experience to the table for Oklahoma City.

Of course, the highlight of Caruso's impact lies on the defensive side of the basketball.

Alex Caruso's defensive success sets tone for Thunder

In three seasons with the Bulls, Caruso was selected to the All-Defensive First Team in 2023, followed by the All-Defensive Second Team in 2024. This season, Caruso played in only 54 games and did not meet the league's 65-game minimum requirement to qualify for All-Defensive honors.

No matter who you ask around the league, the Thunder veteran is always regarded as one of the best all-around defenders. From going undrafted to earning his stripes in the G League to now being the older voice in the locker room, Caruso is proving to be his team's missing piece during this title run.

“I play a pretty erratic style regardless if it's Game 1 or if it's Game 2 of the Finals,” Caruso said on Sunday. “I just only have one gear. I don't know how to play at 75 percent.”

On Tuesday, Caruso's message was more focused on what's ahead rather than what happened in Game 2. Although this was a great individual performance for Caruso, helping lead his team to their first win of the series, he understands the importance of what's ahead in hostile territory for Game 3.

“I mean, leadership, whether you're in the NBA Finals or in game 15 of the season, you're always trying to build toward the same thing. You're trying to build toward winning games, being a championship-caliber team. That's something that I've always kind of had the mindset of,” Caruso stated in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

“Whether I've been the 15th guy on the roster or seventh guy on the roster or I'm closing games in the Finals, that's just always my mindset. It comes naturally to flow into that in any scenario and any circumstance.”

A simple approach for Thunder amid championship goals

The Thunder put together a historic regular season. This team ranked first in defensive rating and they finished with the best point differential (+12.9) in NBA history. Caruso, whether the stats show it or not, played a major role in this success.

Every team in the league is always seeking high-IQ players who understand what it means to impact the game without scoring.

Caruso is always the one diving on the court for 50-50 balls. He's the one tipping the ball out on rebound attempts. His consistent deflections also make Caruso the engine of the Thunder's historic defense. Just because he doesn't start doesn't mean Caruso can't make the greatest impact and become one of his team's most important players, especially in the NBA Finals.

That is something Gilgeous-Alexander has come to recognize.

“His ability know where everyone is on the floor. Not just the defense or the offense when he's on defense, but us as well,” the 2024-25 NBA MVP told reporters in Indianapolis. “He knows where all 10 guys are supposed to be. He plays defense off of feel and tendencies and awareness. Almost like a lot of guys play offense. It's pretty special to see up close and personal every day.

“It's literally a talent of his to feel the game the way he does defensively. It's helped our defense a lot.

“No surprise why we're a pretty good defense.”

On the eve of Game 3 in Indianapolis, a game that will immediately shift the momentum of this series with one of the teams set to take a 2-1 advantage, Caruso isn't letting his masterful Game 2 performance get to his head.

The same approach and mindset exist for the Thunder veteran, and his words of wisdom moving forward in this series continue to set the tone for how this team finds success every day.

“It's the Finals. It's not going to be easy. You're going to have to earn everything,” Caruso stated. “We've been a great team all year because we've been confident, played aggressive.

“(I'm) just backing my guys and telling them, don't second-guess yourself, just go out there and play your game.”