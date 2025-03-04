The Oklahoma City Thunder watched one of their own erupt on the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 51 points on the visitors in the 137-128 Monday win, with Chet Holmgren watching his masterful performance.

Holmgren watched “SGA” deliver similar moments, though. The towering NBA All-Star gave a “no glaze” reaction to his teammate's epic night with FanDuel.

“You look up and see in the third quarter, he's got 40 points already. You're not even surprised — but you're kind of ‘wow' about it,” Holmgren said. “No glaze, but he's tough.”

For “SGA,” it's now his fourth 50-point outburst this season. He even wasn't the most dominating scorer not long ago. Gigleous-Alexander watched teammate Jalen Williams go off for a career-high 41 points as “SGA” settled for 31.

But Gigleous-Alexander's dominance came with both teams making their push for the postseason.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander garnering MVP attention for Thunder?

The 26-year-old point guard is making a strong case for the league's coveted Most Valuable Player award.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points per game this season. He also delivered back-to-back 31-point nights before Monday's pivotal Western Conference showdown.

Gilgeous-Alexander is leading all NBA players in average points per game. The Thunder are only one of two franchises to hit 50 victories along with the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-11).

Monday's nine-point victory got OKC to further distance itself in the race to land the Western Conference's top seed. The Thunder are 12 games ahead of the current No. 2 team out west the Los Angeles Lakers.

He shot 60% from field goal range against Houston. He also hit five three-pointers out of nine attempts — good enough for a 55.6% shooting consistency from behind the arc. “SGA” also went perfect from the white stripe — hitting all 10 of his free throws. And he delivered these marks in 36 minutes of play, his most action since playing 42 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 24 in overtime.

“SGA” is the current odds-on favorite to win MVP, per ESPN betting odds. He'd become the third Thunder player to win the nod, joining Kevin Durant (2014) and Russell Westbrook (2017).