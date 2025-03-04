Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave his fellow All-Star teammate Jalen Williams his flowers for scoring a career-high 41 points in a 146-132 win against the San Antonio Spurs. In a close game during the third quarter, Williams' career night created separation in the final frame, which impressed Gilgeous-Alexander, while the third-year forward exemplified the tremendous amount of growth he's made in 2024-25.

Gilgeous-Alexander called it Williams' best game of his career.

“For sure, the best game of his career,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He was poised, he was aggressive; he made big plays at right times; made the right plays for most of the night. He was himself. He had it all clicking tonight, and that's why he had a big night.”

What stood out most for SGA was Jalen's fluidity amidst the Thunder's offense.

“I always tell him: let the game tell you what to do, and I think he did a perfect job of it tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “He was aggressive and just let it all come to him. He made plays where he could, and he made passes where he could, and they didn't send two when he was playing with one guy, and he went to work. He was special. We saw that testament to his hard work, his patience, and he was ready for the moment.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it's the kind of production that reminded him of how important Williams is to the team and of achieving the Thunder's overall goals in the postseason.

“To step up to the plate and deliver on the road is very impressive,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And it says a lot about not only his game and his skillset but his mindset and his mental and where he's at. To get to where we need to get to, we're going to need a lot more of that, and I think he'll be ready for it.”

After Thunder's Lu Dort and Kenrick Williams were ejected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, eight assists, and four rebounds against the Spurs.

Jalen Williams reacts to his 41-point career-high in Thunder's win

After Sunday's win, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams discussed his career-high 41-point performance.

“I think I'm most happy about not having to force anything, and a lot of that is just the team and how we play,” Williams said. “A lot of it was just shots within offense, transition just like scoring the way that we want to play. So, I just happen to be the benefactor of that. So, I think that's what made it pretty cool.”

The Thunder will face the Rockets at the Paycom Center on Monday.