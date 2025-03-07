As the NBA approaches the final month of its regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers meet on Friday night. The injury report remains filled for both sides, including star center Chet Holmgren, who continues to deal with nagging leg issues. After missing the team's last outing, Holmgren is listed as questionable to face Portland. Here is everything we know about Chet Holmgren's injury and his playing status against the Blazers.

Chet Holmgren injury status vs. Blazers

As he has been for most of the year, Holmgren is listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of their Friday night home matchup with the Blazers. If he sits out for the second consecutive game, it would be his 45th absence of the year. Given his questionable status, Holmgren's playing status remains up in the air, but his injury-riddled season suggests another potential missed game.

Since returning to the court on Feb. 7, Holmgren has played in eight of the team's past 13 games. He continues to sit out at least one game of every back-to-back situation and his minutes remain somewhat limited. Since his return, he has mostly appeared in every other game, suggesting he has a decent chance of facing Portland.

If he sits, Holmgren will join the Thunder's lengthy absentee list. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are already ruled out of the game, leaving a significant chunk of offensive production for the taking. As Oklahoma City's third-leading scorer on the year, Holmgren would ideally pick up the slack as the de facto No. 1 option. In his second season, Holmgren is averaging 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game in just 18 outings thus far.

While the injury-prone center's history is discouraging, Holmgren has not missed two consecutive games since returning from his three-month-long hiatus. However, nothing can be guaranteed, suggesting his odds of playing are near 50-50 until a further update.

Thunder injury report

Branden Carlson — Probable (G-League – Two-way)

Luguentz Dort — OUT (Right patellofemoral soreness)

Alex Ducas — OUT (G-League – Two-way)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — OUT (Rest)

Isaiah Hartenstein — OUT (Nasal fracture)

Chet Holmgren — Questionable (Lower right leg contusion)

Dillon Jones — Probable (G-League)

Ajay Mitchell — OUT (Right toe surgery)

Nikola Topic — OUT (Left knee surgery)

Cason Wallace — OUT (Right knee contusion)

Jalen Williams — OUT (Right wrist sprain)

Trail Blazers injury report

Deni Avija — Questionable (Left quad contusion)

DeAndre Ayton — OUT (Left calf strain)

Delano Banton — OUT (Personal reasons)

Jerami Grant — Questionable (Right knee tendinitis)

Matisse Thybulle — OUT (Right ankle sprain)

Robert Williams III — OUT (Left knee sprain)