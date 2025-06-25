The 2025 NBA Finals were one for the record books, with the Oklahoma City Thunder beating out the Indiana Pacers in a thrilling seven-game series that had the world captivated. From Tyrese Haliburton's game winner in Game 1 to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's historic Game 7 performance, these Finals will be remembered for years to come.

The NBA also made sure of it.

NBA drops mini movie of Thunder-Pacers 2025 NBA Finals

The Thunder took home the 2025 NBA Championship with a thrilling, 103-91 Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a 29-point, 12-assist double-double, capping off a series deserving of the NBA Finals MVP.

It also featured the unfortunate Tyrese Haliburton Achilles injury in the very last game of the 2024-25 season, putting a stain on what could've been a magical Game 7 between the two teams.

After winning the NBA Championship, Gilgeous-Alexander made sure to visit Haliburton, who was on crutches with the torn right Achilles tendon, in the Pacers locker room. The two shared a few words and embraced, which was followed by Gilgeous-Alexander addressing the moment he saw Haliburton go down in the first quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visited and embraced Tyrese Haliburton in the Pacers locker room after the Thunder won Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

“I just asked him if he was alright,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of Tyrese Haliburton. “He seemed like he was in pain. You just hate to see it, in sports in general, but in this moment, my heart dropped for him. I couldn’t imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happening. It’s so unfortunate. It’s not fair. But competition isn't fair sometimes. I just felt so bad for him. I just asked if he was okay, but obviously he wasn't. Prayers go out to him for sure. He's a hell of a player. The future is bright, that team is going to be really good for a long time. Impressive team, impressive player, and I wish him the best.”

SGA on Hali's injury: "My heart dropped for him. I couldn't imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happening. I just felt so bad for him. Prayers go out to him for sure. Hell of a player"

The footage, which hadn't been seen, was officially released in the NBA's mini movie of the 2025 NBA Finals. The video, which was posted on Youtube Tuesday evening, covered all seven games of the Thunder-Pacers series with never before seen footage from the Finals.

The mini movie, which runs over an hour long, covers everything from the Pacers stunning Game 1 victory in Oklahoma City to the Thunder's championship celebration after Game 7.

Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers was the most-watched NBA Finals game in six years, averaging 16.4 million viewers on ABC. The game peaked with 19.3 million viewers at 9:45PM EST.

The seven-game series, which saw the Thunder win the franchise's first NBA championship, has accounted for the seven most-watched primetime television programs over the past two months.

The full 2025 NBA postseason (Playoffs and Finals) across ABC and ESPN averaged 6.12 million viewers per game, up 10 percent versus the 2024 postseason. The NBA also generated a record five billion views and counting across all social media platforms during the NBA Finals, which is up a whopping 215 percent versus the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

Game 7 was the most-watched Finals game internationally ever on NBA League Pass and up 42 percent verus last year’s championship-clinching Game 5 between the Celtics and Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated their championship with a parade in downtown on Tuesday, which buses driving around Paycom Center and players walking the streets of Oklahoma City high-fiving fans, taking photos, letting fans touch the Larry O'Brien trophy, and speeches by just about every player.