The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time since 1979, when they were still the Seattle Supersonics. They capped off a historic 2024-25 campaign with a dominant run through the postseason and a statement win over the Indiana Pacers in the Finals. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking home MVP and scoring champion honors, and a core centered around youth, chemistry, and upside, the Thunder are the envy of the league. But with every champion comes the pressure of sustainability, and the Thunder’s lack of center depth remains their most glaring weakness, which could be resolved in the 2025 NBA Free Agency.

The Thunder must address the center depth issue

While Brandon Carlsen recently signed an extension, offering valuable size and shooting potential, he is still a developmental project. Behind him, the Thunder currently have no trustworthy veteran depth at center. Charles Bassey and Bismack Biyombo remain unsigned free agents who could fill that void.

Chet Holmgren is the Thunder’s defensive anchor and offensive floor spacer, but he’s not built to bang down low for 82 games, plus a postseason. At 208 pounds, Holmgren remains a unicorn talent with elite timing and agility, but he missed three months in 2024–25 due to a hip injury and played only 32 regular-season games. His injury history and slender frame are major red flags for a team aiming to repeat.

The Thunder's system relies on flexibility and switching, but that does not mean they can go without a true backup five. One injury to Holmgren could leave them scrambling. A physical, defensive-minded backup center can eat innings during the regular season, spot-start in matchups against physical teams like the Nuggets and 76ers, and help preserve Holmgren's health for the playoffs.

Best option: Charles Bassey

If the Thunder want a young, athletic, rim-running option, Charles Bassey fits perfectly. He’s still just 24, and while his injury history is concerning, when healthy, he offers shot blocking, rebounding, and vertical spacing on a budget. He also fits the Thunder timeline better than most veterans and could thrive in limited minutes alongside high-level passers like Jalen Williams and SGA.

Veteran alternative: Bismack Biyombo

If Presti wants a short-term insurance policy, Biyombo makes sense. He’s a locker-room leader, willing screener, and experienced playoff contributor. Biyombo won’t demand playing time, but he can give OKC 10–15 quality minutes a night and take some of the physical burden off Holmgren.

Internal bet: Brandon Carlsen

The Thunder gave Carlsen a vote of confidence with a two-way deal. He brings shooting touch and decent size, but expecting him to step up as a reliable postseason backup center in Year 2 is risky. Carlsen is better off being groomed slowly than thrown into the fire immediately.

Locking in the core: Extension masterclass

While the Thunder didn’t chase marquee free agents, they focused their offseason on solidifying the future, and they did so brilliantly.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 4 Years, $285 Million Extension

Fresh off an MVP campaign and Finals domination, SGA landed the richest deal in franchise history. The four-year, $285 million extension was both inevitable and symbolic. Sam Presti moved quickly, locking up his superstar before free agency chaos began. At 27, SGA is entering his prime and is now the undeniable face of OKC’s dynasty-in-the-making.

"He got all the game." The handles that won SGA a scoring title, an NBA title and three different MVP trophies this past season! pic.twitter.com/LxFmv9sUXi — NBA (@NBA) July 28, 2025

The timing also set the tone for loyalty and continuity. When your best player commits early, it signals to the rest of the locker room that the project is long-term and unified.

Jalen Williams: 5 Years, Up to $287 Million

Jalen Williams earned his max. After a breakout year where he emerged as a two-way force and secondary scorer to SGA, Williams agreed to a five-year rookie max extension with performance-based incentives. His deal has a $270 million base and escalates up to $287 million with MVP, DPOY, and All-NBA bonuses.

June 22 & 24, 2025 inspired some of the greatest photographs in Oklahoma City history, and I’m still seeing new images every day. This one by Benjamin Eagles just came to me this week, and it’s pretty amazing. It seemed fitting to share it on Jalen “JDub” Williams Day. pic.twitter.com/1giAk6iqmn — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) July 29, 2025

The escalators reflect the Thunder’s competitive expectations. Williams is just 24 and offers elite playmaking, wing defense, and positional versatility. Keeping him on this trajectory is crucial.

Chet Holmgren: 5 Years, $270 Million (Fully Guaranteed)

Holmgren signed a five-year rookie max extension with no escalators, indicating the Thunder’s full belief in his future, despite his injury history. The lack of performance clauses may be a financial risk, but it provides cap predictability and reaffirms confidence in Holmgren’s growth.

At 23, Holmgren is one of the most unique bigs in the league. The shot-blocking, floor-spacing 7-footer fits perfectly alongside SGA and Williams. If he stays healthy, he’ll be the anchor of an elite two-way team.

Savvy depth deals: Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell

Jaylin Williams: 3 Years, $24 Million

Bringing back Jaylin Williams was a quiet but essential move. At $8 million annually, Williams offers switchable defense, floor spacing (39.9% from three last season), and elite charge-taking. He’s not a true center, but he’s invaluable as a hybrid big who understands OKC’s system and locker room dynamics.

In 146 games, he’s proven reliable and intelligent, with just enough toughness to make an impact.

Ajay Mitchell: 3 Years, $9 Million

Mitchell is a low-cost, high-IQ addition to OKC’s bench. The former UCLA guard shot nearly 50% from the field and 38.3% from deep during his rookie season. At just $3 million annually, he’s a steal. He can run the second unit, protect the ball, and bring poise in high-pressure minutes.

His presence also helps protect SGA and Jalen Williams from overuse during the regular season.

Financial maneuvering: Presti’s chess move

With over $800 million in extensions, OKC is teetering near the second tax apron. But Sam Presti has built optionality into the roster. The Thunder hold team options and non-guaranteed contracts that allow them to reshuffle the bottom third of the depth chart each year based on cap rules and production.

Holmgren and Williams’ 25% cap hits are also slightly more team-friendly than other star extensions, giving Presti more room to operate than meets the eye.

The financial structure is strategic. Williams’ escalators align with team success. Holmgren’s fixed salary ensures long-term clarity. SGA’s deal starts before the next CBA, which makes extensions more complicated. This is next-level cap planning.

What comes next: How OKC finishes the job

The Thunder have already had a stellar offseason. But every great team needs a safety net. Their title defense could hinge on whether Holmgren plays 70 games or 30. Adding a backup center is not just insurance. It’s protection against the only structural weakness on the roster.

Presti doesn’t need to swing big. A minimum deal for Charles Bassey or Biyombo could be enough. A late training camp invite, a trade into a disabled player exception, or a midseason veteran buyout, there are paths available.

The Thunder don’t need to be perfect. They just need to be prepared.

One final move can make all the difference.