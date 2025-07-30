Amid the Buffalo Bills' training camp before their preseason schedule, one name kept coming out of the players' mouths: Oklahoma City Thunder's Alex Caruso. Fresh off of winning the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Caruso left a lasting impression. The Bills' social media team asked a handful of players a question that led to many of them to mention “The Bald Mamba.”

Bills players mentioned Caruso when a someone asked who is the most famous bald person in the world, per the Bills' X, formerly Twitter.

“Alex Caruso,” Bills' offensive lineman Rush Reimer said. Bills running back James Cook had the same answer and a handful of others, including Bills players and a group of NFL officials.

While the two-time champion has no ties to upstate New York, the Bills are clearly fans of Caruso's latest championship run. Caruso's full-circle moment with the Thunder started in 2016. After going undrafted, he spent a full season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, Caruso signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. After playing for the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League squad, he ascended to the Lakers in 2019.

Caruso was a catalyst for the 2020 champion Lakers and served as the Thunder's veteran leader in 2024-25. His tenacious approach to defense made him a fan favorite. Caruso was also a three-point shooting threat on the opposite end of the floor. He averaged 10.1 points on 43.4% shooting, including 40% from deep, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game throughout the Thunder's grueling seven-game NBA Finals against the Pacers.

Josh Allen reveals Super Bowl goal for 2025 Bills

Article Continues Below

After losing 32-29 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has one goal this season. Reaching the Super Bowl is what the Bills' only goal for the entire 2025 campaign.

“That’s the only thing on my mind in camp, is just like, what can we do to bring a Lombardi trophy home?” Allen said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson.

“The main thing is whether it's rain, it's snow, it's heat, put the ball down [and] let's go play football,” Allen added. “That's the mentality we're developing here. You can put us on the parking lot, put us on turf, grass, it don't matter. We're going to come out there and we're going to give you our best shot. We've got a bunch of guys who are selfless and who love playing for each other. And we still have that mentality that everybody eats.”

Allen and the Bills will enter the 2025 NFL season with expectations at an all-time high.