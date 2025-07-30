Amid the Buffalo Bills' training camp before their preseason schedule, one name kept coming out of the players' mouths: Oklahoma City Thunder's Alex Caruso. Fresh off of winning the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Caruso left a lasting impression. The Bills' social media team asked a handful of players a question that led to many of them to mention “The Bald Mamba.”

Bills players mentioned Caruso when a someone asked who is the most famous bald person in the world, per the Bills' X, formerly Twitter.

“Alex Caruso,” Bills' offensive lineman Rush Reimer said. Bills running back James Cook had the same answer and a handful of others, including Bills players and a group of NFL officials.

While the two-time champion has no ties to upstate New York, the Bills are clearly fans of Caruso's latest championship run. Caruso's full-circle moment with the Thunder started in 2016. After going undrafted, he spent a full season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, Caruso signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. After playing for the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League squad, he ascended to the Lakers in 2019.

Caruso was a catalyst for the 2020 champion Lakers and served as the Thunder's veteran leader in 2024-25. His tenacious approach to defense made him a fan favorite. Caruso was also a three-point shooting threat on the opposite end of the floor. He averaged 10.1 points on 43.4% shooting, including 40% from deep, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game throughout the Thunder's grueling seven-game NBA Finals against the Pacers.

Josh Allen reveals Super Bowl goal for 2025 Bills

Article Continues Below
Bills quarterback Josh Allen races to the back practice field ahead of the rest of the quarterback unit during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University
Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing 32-29 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has one goal this season. Reaching the Super Bowl is what the Bills' only goal for the entire 2025 campaign.

“That’s the only thing on my mind in camp, is just like, what can we do to bring a Lombardi trophy home?” Allen said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Michael Robinson.

“The main thing is whether it's rain, it's snow, it's heat, put the ball down [and] let's go play football,” Allen added. “That's the mentality we're developing here. You can put us on the parking lot, put us on turf, grass, it don't matter. We're going to come out there and we're going to give you our best shot. We've got a bunch of guys who are selfless and who love playing for each other. And we still have that mentality that everybody eats.”

Allen and the Bills will enter the 2025 NFL season with expectations at an all-time high.

More Buffalo Bills News
Bills rookie defensive back Maxwell Hairston high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY.
Bills rookie Maxwell Hairston gets optimistic injury update after non-contact knee issueJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Bills 1st-round rookie suffers injury at training campDouglas Fritz ·
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bills work out ex-Patrick Mahomes weaponMalik Brown ·
Daquan Jones, Ryan Van Demark, Laviska Shenault all beside each other, Buffalo Bills logo in the background
3 Buffalo Bills players on roster bubble who must shine in 2025 preseasonEnzo Flojo ·
Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY on Aug. 5, 2024.
Josh Allen reveals Super Bowl goal for 2025 campaign with BillsBen Strauss ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs by slapping hands with out held hands as he heads to the field during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025.
Bills’ Josh Allen conducting James Cook hype train amid contract talksZachary Weinberger ·