Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a day named after him after winning the MVP award for the 2024-25 campaign. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt made it official before watching the Thunder eliminate the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Then, he gave all 18 players their own official day throughout July, in addition to head coach Mark Daigneault, GM Sam Presti, and owner Clay Bennett.

On July 30, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day, Mayor David

Holt honored SGA with a special message on his X, formerly Twitter.

“SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER is one of 18 Thunder players who collectively won for OKC our first NBA Championship,” Holt said. “All 18 will live forever in our city’s history & in our hearts. In recognition of this accomplishment, I hereby proclaim that today is SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY in OKC!”

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points on 44.3% shooting, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks throughout the NBA Finals, earning Finals MVP after leading the second-youngest championship team in NBA history.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander waves to the crowd during the 2025 Champions Parade in Oklahoma City
Murray Evans/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein sounded off on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leading role for the Thunder. While pointing out Gilgeous-Alexander's unique style as the team's leader, Hartenstein addressed SGA's ego and the significance of it compared to most NBA All-Stars across the league, per Podcast P with Paul George.

“He has no ego. There's no I'm just gonna score, I'm trying to make it by myself — it's never that,” Hartenstein said. “There were even times at the beginning of the season where he threw me a pass, he got trapped, and I threw it to the next man to get a shot. And I'm like, ‘Sorry. I'll finish it next time to get you an assist,' and he's like I don't care. I just wanna win. So, do whatever you need. Even if he's putting up those huge numbers, he's not searching them.”

For Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive prowess stays within the natural flow of the Thunder's attack.

“He's trying to make the team as best as possible,” Hartenstein added. “Him playing on both ends of the court — I think that's something that's super underrated. He plays defense. You can't just go pick on him, and he tries on defense. It's not like I settled for five seconds. I'm tired. I'm gonna just chill on defense. He doesn't do that. When you see that, it just gives us the push, gives us the confidence that he's gonna do it on both sides of the court.”

Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder will defend their title in 2025-26.

