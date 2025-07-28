Fresh off winning the 2025 NBA Championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder are riding high. With a young, homegrown core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder’s title window is wide open. But amid their established success, Oklahoma City continues to do what it has done best for years: search the margins for value, development projects, and players overlooked by the rest of the league.

That ethos was on display during their opening contest at the NBA Summer League, where two undrafted players, Mady Sissoko and Chris Youngblood, quietly but convincingly made their case for inclusion in the Thunder’s developmental system. While top prospects like Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic garnered headlines, Sissoko and Youngblood proved they belong in conversations about Oklahoma City's future.

Neither turned in a flashy box score, but both flashed NBA-level traits and a hunger that fits right in with the Thunder’s culture. With strong showings over the rest of the Summer League, each could earn a spot with the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate, and possibly a two-way deal or training camp invite down the line.

Let’s break down why both players, though different in role and skill set, could become the next Thunder success story born from obscurity.

Mady Sissoko: The defensive enforcer

In his Summer League debut against the Memphis Grizzlies, 6-foot-9 big man Mady Sissoko started for the Thunder and posted a modest stat line: four points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 21 minutes of play. He also committed six fouls and had three turnovers, typical signs of a high-motor big man adjusting to the pace of pro-level basketball.

Another big slam, courtesy of Sissoko 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/vwcVHRtxjy — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

But numbers only tell part of the story.

What jumped off the screen was Sissoko’s defensive presence, rim protection, and willingness to bang in the paint. He didn’t chase shots: he rotated, boxed out, and battled on every possession. He was loud on defense, active on switches, and even slid his feet when caught on smaller guards.

Sissoko’s five-year college journey, four seasons with Michigan State, followed by a final campaign at Cal, was defined by steady improvement. At Cal, he averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 65.3% from the field. His offensive game remains limited, but his rebounding and physicality are translatable assets.

The Thunder have long shown interest in high-effort bigs. Players like Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams carved out roles not because of flashy skillsets, but due to toughness and positional versatility. Sissoko’s game fits that mold, especially if given time in the G League to refine his offensive feel and reduce fouling.

Oklahoma City doesn't need Sissoko to score: they need him to screen, rebound, and protect the rim. With Chet Holmgren expected to log heavy minutes as the starting 5, having a backup big who brings energy and physicality is crucial. Though Sissoko isn’t NBA-ready yet, an Exhibit 10 contract and a full year with the Oklahoma City Blue could help turn his raw potential into rotation reliability.

Chris Youngblood: The 3-and-D guard with grit

While Sissoko controlled the paint, Chris Youngblood made his presence known on the perimeter. In 21 minutes against Memphis, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Alabama product posted five points, three rebounds, one assist, and three steals. He shot just 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from three, but his value was most evident on defense.

Check in with Chris Youngblood, in true Thunder fashion, following tonight's win 🎤 pic.twitter.com/qSuyUSBJAB — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Youngblood jumped passing lanes, closed out aggressively, and used his strong frame to absorb contact when switching onto bigger wings. The Thunder already boasts excellent perimeter defenders in Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, but there’s always room for another 3-and-D contributor, especially one who can hit open threes and defend across multiple positions.

Unlike many of his peers in the Summer League, Youngblood wasn’t a one-and-done or international sensation. He spent four years at Kennesaw State before transferring to Alabama as a fifth-year senior. There, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and shot 38.8% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game, numbers that speak to his efficiency in a competitive SEC environment.

He’s not an elite athlete, but his experience, poise, and shooting make him a viable developmental guard. And for a Thunder team that prizes shooting and switchable defenders, Youngblood might be a long-term fit.

Youngblood’s shot mechanics are clean, and he has no problem playing off the ball. With Thunder lineups often featuring multiple playmakers, a player like Youngblood, who doesn’t need touches to contribute, is ideal. Defensively, he can slot into bench units that emphasize grit and chaos.

The Thunder have turned undrafted players like Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams into valuable assets. Youngblood could follow that blueprint: spend a season in the G League, improve his shooting off motion, and round out his playmaking.

Why both fit the Thunder blueprint

Oklahoma City doesn’t just develop stars, it develops infrastructure. Their G League team, the Oklahoma City Blue, is one of the most active and efficient pipelines in the league. Players like Lindy Waters III, Aaron Wiggins, and Eugene Omoruyi earned contracts after showing out in the G League system.

Here’s why both Sissoko and Youngblood could be next:

1. Effort over ego

Neither player is hunting shots or playing selfishly. Their effort on defense, willingness to move without the ball, and team-first approach all align with the Thunder’s identity.

2. Age and readiness

Both players are older than your typical rookie, but that can be a plus. Their maturity, professionalism, and understanding of structured basketball systems give them a real chance to contribute sooner rather than later.

3. Skill specialization

Sissoko brings rim protection and rebounding, two skills that never go out of style. Youngblood brings shooting and defense, making him an instant plug-and-play piece if injuries or trades create roster movement.

Challenges ahead

Neither player is guaranteed anything. Sissoko must cut down on fouls and become more disciplined defensively. Youngblood needs to prove he can hit threes at volume and create just enough off the dribble to stay on the floor when defenses run him off the line.

But the bar isn’t unreachable. The Thunder have shown they will reward hard-nosed players who fit their system, even if they come from the deepest corners of the undrafted pool.

Championship teams often win not just because of their stars, but because of the strength of their supporting cast. The Oklahoma City Thunder already have their franchise pillars, but Mady Sissoko and Chris Youngblood represent the next wave of hard-working, system-fitting players who could grow into valuable pieces down the road.

Whether it's through Exhibit 10 deals, G League minutes, or future two-way contracts, both players have a legitimate path forward in OKC. And if there’s one thing Thunder fans should know by now, it’s that undrafted doesn’t mean unnoticed.