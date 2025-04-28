Harden acknowledged that while many still view Nikola Jokic as the NBA’s top overall player, there is a growing feeling among players that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves the award. His incredible season and the story he is writing with the Oklahoma City Thunder have left a strong impression.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of spectacular. He has led the Thunder to one of the league’s best records. With Oklahoma City tied at the top of the standings, the 25-year-old guard has been dominant across the board. He is averaging 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and nearly 2 steals per game.

His efficiency and ability to consistently deliver in big moments have set him apart. This includes multiple 50-point performances and a jaw-dropping 54-point night against the Utah Jazz.

It is not just his numbers that are earning respect. His leadership, composure, and ability to make his teammates better have been central to the Thunder’s rise. They have gone from a rebuilding squad to a legitimate contender.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also led all guards in field goal percentage. That is a rare feat in today’s high-volume, three-point-focused NBA landscape.

Recognition is not limited to fellow players. Gilgeous-Alexander recently dominated the latest ESPN MVP straw poll. He received 70 out of 100 first-place votes, reflecting his growing support among media voters.

Opposing players have added to the praise. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards called him “unguardable” and openly said he hopes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins the award. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein was even more direct. He simply called him “the MVP.”

While Jokic remains a strong contender due to his usual brilliance, and names like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still in the mix, the groundswell behind Gilgeous-Alexander feels different. It feels personal. It feels deserved.

The fact that so many players are openly rooting for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says a lot about the season he is having. Winning MVP is about more than just stats. It is about impact, leadership, and respect across the league.

This year, Shai has earned all three in a big way.