The Oklahoma City Thunder are back where their fans have long dreamed they'd be: the NBA Finals. For the first time since 2012, OKC is set to battle for the championship. This will cap off one of the most remarkable seasons in recent NBA history. The Thunder flexed their might in the Western Conference Finals, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 to clinch the series and punch their ticket to the Finals.

Thunder So Far

Of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Thunder fans will remember how the team was blown out in Game 3, losing 143-101 to Minnesota. That was a rare 40-plus-point defeat that usually spells doom for a team's playoff hopes. Not for this Thunder squad, though. They became only the third team in NBA history to lose a playoff game by 40 or more points and still win the series. That resilience defines this team.

Recall that before the 2024-25 season tipped off, the Thunder were the league's youngest squad. They averaged just over 24 years of age. Despite their youth, they surged to 68 wins during the regular season and now stand four victories away from a championship. Their 2024-25 campaign showed maturity and dominance that belie their age.

As they prepare to face the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, here are four bold predictions for what lies ahead.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Continue His Playoff Scoring Surge

The Kia MVP has been nothing short of sensational this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring during the regular season. He averaged 32.7 points per game, and his offensive brilliance has carried into the postseason. Through 16 playoff games, SGA ranks second among active players in playoff scoring at 29.9 points per game.

Of course, SGA is far from a one-dimensional scorer. He put up 6.4 assists per game during the regular season and has averaged 6.9 assists per game in the playoffs. His ability to create for himself and others has kept defenses guessing.

SGA already has 10 playoff games this year with at least 30 points and five assists. He needs just two more to surpass the NBA record for most such games in a single postseason since 1963. Given the magnitude of the Finals stage and Indiana's defensive focus, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to rise to the occasion once again. Look for him to average over 30 points per game in the Finals while continuing to facilitate for his teammates. That should solidify his status as the game’s brightest young superstar.

Jalen Williams Will Be On Fire

Sure, much of the spotlight has (rightfully) been on SGA. However, Jalen Williams has also been a vital piece of Oklahoma City's playoff puzzle. Known for his defensive prowess and playmaking ability, Williams has averaged 5.3 assists in the playoffs. That's second only to Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder.

However, his scoring and shooting have been inconsistent. Williams is hitting just 31.8 percent from beyond the arc during the playoffs. In fact, he's had three games with fewer than 15 points. Still, his overall impact remains undeniable. There's every reason to believe he's poised for a breakout series.

Facing an Indiana defense that will be heavily preoccupied with slowing down SGA, Williams will have ample opportunities to exploit mismatches and capitalize on open looks. Expect his three-point percentage to rise closer to his career average of 38.2 percent in the Finals. With those clean looks, Williams should deliver consistent 20-point performances throughout the series. He should become the X-factor that Indiana struggles to contain.

OKC Will Dominate the Battle of the Bigs

One of the most critical matchups in this Finals series will be in the paint. That's where Oklahoma City holds a significant advantage. Rising star Chet Holmgren and midseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein have formed a dynamic frontcourt duo that has controlled the glass throughout the postseason.

Holmgren, despite his slight frame, has showcased remarkable instincts, timing, and length. These have allowed him to grab crucial rebounds and protect the rim effectively. For his part, Hartenstein was brought in specifically for this playoff push. He has delivered as a steady enforcer in the paint, capable of pulling down double-digit boards on any given night.

In contrast, Indiana's frontcourt has its vulnerabilities. Myles Turner has not been dominant rebounder, and the Pacers lack a reliable backup presence inside. Pascal Siakam has been awesome but averages a modest 5.8 rebounds per game. If Indiana hopes to match OKC's energy and physicality on the boards, it will require an all-hands-on-deck effort. That's a tall order against a Thunder team that takes pride in winning the hustle plays.

Expect Holmgren and Hartenstein to control the boards and neutralize Indiana’s second-chance opportunities. That will give OKC a consistent edge in possessions throughout the series.

OKC Wins the Series and SGA Hoists Finals MVP

The Pacers are undoubtedly a fun story and an easy team to root for. Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the league’s premier playmakers. Rick Carlisle remains one of the NBA’s most respected tacticians. Indiana’s up-tempo, ball-movement-heavy offense is a joy to watch. That said, this is where their Cinderella run ends.

The Thunder have been historically dominant this season. Beyond their 68-14 regular-season record, they have set multiple playoff marks including the most wins by 30 or more points in a single postseason. They are also 8-1 at home in the playoffs, with an average margin of victory of 27.9 points. Their ability to overwhelm opponents early in games and sustain leads has been their calling card.

Expect OKC to come out of the gates strong in Games 1 and 2, putting Indiana on its heels from the outset. Yes, the Pacers may steal a game or two on their home court. That said, the depth, versatility, and sheer firepower of the Thunder will ultimately prove too much. The Thunder simply have too many ways to win.

In the end, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will stand center stage, hoisting both the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Finals MVP award. That will cement his ascent to the NBA's elite and ushering in what could be the start of a Thunder dynasty.

Final Prediction: Thunder in 5

While Indiana has proven to be resilient and fearless, Oklahoma City’s overwhelming talent, defensive discipline, and statistical dominance will carry them to a fairly comfortable series win. The Thunder will dispatch the Pacers in five games, celebrating their first NBA title since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

The 2025 NBA Finals won’t just be a crowning moment for the Thunder—it may very well be the beginning of an era.