OKLAHOMA CITY — In a 101-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren finished with six points, six rebounds, and one block in his NBA Finals debut. For a starter who averaged 18.0 points in the Western Conference Finals, it wasn't an ideal start. You could say the same about his teammates, as Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed Game 1 wasn't ideal for anyone on his team. Still, losing by one point stings.

Holmgren reminded reporters of how thin the margin of error can be at this level as he looks to improve on his series-opening performance in Game 2.

“I feel like I could have slowed down and kind of finished some of those plays at the rim,” Holmgren said. “Obviously, it hurts in a one-point loss. One single difference on one single play could have decided the game throughout the whole game. So, it puts a magnifying glass on every single instance in the game, and I feel like everybody was kind of feeling that on where they can do better. We just got to continue to try to clean those up as the series goes on.

“The Pacers are going to try to be better each game. So, we've got to do the same,” Holmgren concluded.

The Thunder blew a 15-point lead in Game 1.

Mark Daigneault isn't concerned about Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reminded everyone that Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are only in their third NBA campaign. Most third-year players aren't counted on winning games in the NBA Finals, especially considering Holmgren forfeited his rookie season due to a foot injury.

Still, Daigneault explained why he's confident Holmgren will bounce back in Game 2.

“I don't think anybody played their best game,” Daigneault said. “So I don't want to — certainly he didn't play his best game, but I don't think any of us did. That wasn't our best game, flat out, with anybody. What I will say is like he and JDub, specifically, obviously they have carved out huge roles on our team. They are a huge reason why we're here,” Daigneault said.

“They are in an uncommon position for third-year players. Usually delivering in the Finals is not on the curriculum for third-year players, you know, and they have thrust themselves into that situation, which is a credit to them,” Daigneault concluded.

Holmgren, Williams, and the Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 2 on Sunday.