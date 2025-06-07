Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Chet Holmgren’s struggles in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and delivered a strong defense of the 23-year-old big man while acknowledging the team’s overall underwhelming effort.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, Daigneault spoke with ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel and other members of the media, emphasizing that Holmgren’s performance was part of a collective showing that didn’t meet expectations.

“I don't think anybody played their best game,” Daigneault said. “So I don't want to — certainly he didn't play his best game, but I don't think any of us did. That wasn't our best game, flat out, with anybody.”

Holmgren finished with six points, six rebounds, and one block in Oklahoma City’s 111-110 loss. He shot 2-for-9 from the field in 24 minutes but posted a +4 plus/minus — second on the team behind Aaron Wiggins, who was +6 in just nine minutes of play.

Mark Daigneault backs young core as Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams navigate Finals pressure early in their careers

Daigneault pointed to Holmgren and Jalen Williams as key drivers of the Thunder’s postseason run, both occupying major roles rarely given to players at this early stage of their careers.

“What I will say is like he and JDub, specifically, obviously they have carved out huge roles on our team. They are a huge reason why we're here,” Daigneault said. “They are in an uncommon position for third-year players. Usually delivering in the Finals is not on the curriculum for third-year players, you know, and they have thrust themselves into that situation, which is a credit to them.”

Williams, 24, recorded 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and one steal in Game 1 while shooting 6-for-19 from the field. Across 17 playoff games, he is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 31.5% from three in 34.6 minutes per game.

Holmgren is averaging 15.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.1 assists on 47.7% shooting from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc this postseason.

“Now that they are here, they have to continue to do what they have done all the way through the playoffs, which is go out there, fully compete, learn the lessons, and apply it forward,” Daigneault added. “They haven't always played their best game, but they always get themselves ready to play the next one. The last guy I'm worried about that is Chet.”

The Thunder will try to even the series Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC before the NBA Finals shift to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4.