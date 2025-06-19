The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as one of the most successful drafting franchises in the modern NBA era. From building a generational core in the late 2000s (Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden) to recent hits like Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey, OKC’s identity has been deeply rooted in its ability to scout, select, and develop young talent. Their approach to the 2025 NBA Draft continues that tradition, but with a far more complicated asset situation than most teams. However, they are not too focused on the upcoming Draft as they play Indiana in a crucial Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving them a chance to win the franchise’s first NBA title in 46 years.

OKC: THE NEXT NBA DYNASTY? Oklahoma City Thunder — the youngest team in the NBA at 24.7 years old — draft picks over the next 5 NBA drafts: 2025: 2 1sts; 1 2nds

2026: 2 1sts; 1 2nds

2027: 2 1sts; 2 2nds

2028: 1 1st; 3 2nds

8 first round picks & 12 second…

For a franchise as asset-rich and forward-thinking as the Oklahoma City Thunder, maintaining flexibility in the draft is a big priority. Losing out on one or more of these picks would limit their ability to either add young talent or flip those selections in trades for win-now pieces. With the Western Conference tightening and the Thunder already emerging as the team to beat, every draft asset becomes either a developmental tool or trade currency.

What picks does the Thunder hold in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Thunder enter the draft with supreme flexibility thanks to their deep, talented roster and their huge cache of future draft capital, enabling them to move around in the draft and target who they want. Therefore, going into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Thunder technically hold multiple picks, but several of them come with protections or swap clauses. These include: Their own first-round pick No. 15, which they own outright via a trade with the Miami Heat. This pick has no protections and is fully under OKC’s control. Meanwhile, ESPN has projected the Thunder to pick Murray-Boyles of South Carolina.

Critical No. 15 Pick

Meanwhile, Murray-Boyles has been one of the more divisive players among executives we've spoken with — some are enamored with his defensive versatility and all-around production, seeing an outstanding NBA role player, while others harp on his limited positional size and lack of perimeter shooting, and how those two factors limit his projectable ceiling.

Scouting Report South Carolina Big Collin Murray-Boyles

Murray-Boyles' toughness and basketball IQ align with the criteria Oklahoma City tends to target, making this a potential landing spot for him. However, his range appears to start at No. 10 with the Houston Rockets, a team that makes sense as a fit, but also one that could trade its pick, and ends around here in the teens. It can be a nightmare situation for the Thunder as Murray-Boyles has exceptional defensive qualities, and missing out on him in the draft will be disheartening.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are also interested in Cedric Coward out of Washington State. He is being named as one to watch for the Thunder in the NBA Draft, according to insider Brett Siegel. Reports indicate that teams feel Coward is the type of rookie who can help a playoff team immediately. The word is that the 6-foot-6 guard/forward is one of the most pro-ready prospects entering the draft. However, acquiring Coward might be difficult as many teams have their sights set on Coward and will be grabbed as soon as they get the chance.

Teams That Could “Snatch” Thunder’s Picks

Beyond protections, several other teams are monitoring OKC’s draft stash as potential trade opportunities. The Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic, teams with picks just outside the lottery, are said to be active in trade conversations. With the Thunder holding two mid-to-late first-rounders, contenders or teams hoping to jump into the lottery could package veterans or higher picks to entice OKC into a move.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder head into the 2025 NBA Draft with a promising young core and at least one secured mid-first-round pick, the rest of their draft outlook is in flux. Protections on picks from Houston and Philadelphia, as well as the automatic loss of their second-rounder to Atlanta, leave the Thunder vulnerable to a reduced draft haul. Furthermore, multiple teams outside the lottery are poised to pounce on those first-round picks if OKC chooses to pivot and trade down or out. Whether they keep their selections or flip them in a blockbuster deal, the Thunder’s draft strategy in 2025 will be critical to shaping their next championship window.