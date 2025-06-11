The Oklahoma City Thunder fans might not be focusing on the 2025 NBA Draft at the moment, as they have currently locked horns with the Pacers in the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the Thunder front office is certainly still doing its due diligence.

With two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is packed heavily at the top, the Thunder find themselves in a comfortable position to land good talent. They can also trade these picks to move higher up in the draft in search of an instant impact and NBA-ready prospect.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are also rich with future Draft capital, which can also be used in a good effect in this year's draft. Their biggest objective in the Draft currently is to move up in lottery position, which is packed heavily with franchise-altering prospects.

However, with all of their players under contract for the upcoming season, it is still unclear whether or not they will be able to keep all of their draft picks this year.

Evaluating OKC’s position in a deep 2025 NBA Draft class

OKC 2025 NBA Draft, need of the hour: Big man on defense

Big man from France, Maxime Raynaud, has all the qualities to become an imposing centre in the NBA. Meanwhile, his physical attributes make him a perfect fit with the Thunder, who can improve with a big man on the team.

Maxime Raynaud's stock keeps rising The 7-1 French big has gone from averaging just 4 PPG when arriving from France to one of the most dominant college bigs. 7-1 with awesome fluidity, athleticism, shotmaking at all 3 levels, good footwork, the growth in his game is…

At the combine, Raynaud measured at just over 7-feet tall with a wingspan just longer than 7-foot-1. The French center prospect also turned in a solid performance during his lone scrimmage in Chicago, tallying 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

If Raynaud can build some muscle and impose himself in the paint in the NBA, the OKC might get their hands on one of the most physically imposing players in the NBA. Below is the comparison in size between Wemby and Raynaud, who look almost similar in terms of size and build quality.

Big ass feet haha

Defensive energy, physical tools, switchability – ideal for OKC’s intense, length-driven style

Givony, ESPN, and SB Nation all have OKC landing Hugo González at 24 . Gonzalez is a low-risk, high-upside wing who fits OKC’s identity and playoff timeline. Landing Hugo González offers the best blend of upside, fit, and upside-versus-risk for the Thunder.

Outstanding two-way performance for Hugo Gonzalez vs Granada in the ACB, showcasing the many ways he contributes to winning with his passing, defense, and athleticism. 13 points in 23 minutes, but did a lot more than that, putting his tools and feel for the game on full display.

Hugo doesn’t need the ball to impact games, making him a natural complement to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Meanwhile, he is used to playing a role in a structured, winning team at Real Madrid. Therefore, he won't force shots or disrupt the flow—something OKC values highly.

However, he might not become a star right away, but he has all the qualities to become an elite role player in the NBA, which every Championship-winning team needs.

Thunder's crucial first-round pick: 7-foot Danny Wolf on the radar

Danny Wolf is one of the most intriguing under-the-radar prospects in this year's draft. Known for his high basketball IQ, passing ability, and perimeter shooting, he brings a very specific set of skills that could carve out a unique role with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board ranks Wolf as the No. 27 overall prospect in this year's draft class. The former Michigan star could be in play for Oklahoma City with the No. 15 or No. 24 overall pick, both of which are owned by the Thunder.

7’0 Danny Wolf impressed several NBA Teams at CAA pro day with his jumper, motor and elite passing 🔥 one of the best bigs in the draft.

15.6 points

11.5 rebounds

4.2 Assists

15.6 points
11.5 rebounds
4.2 Assists
per 36 average in college

There are concerns about his limited lateral quickness. Wolf isn’t quick on switches or ideal in space, which is a concern in OKC’s switch-heavy system. However, these issues can be solved with time and the development of Wolf in OKC.