The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first championship in franchise history and shattered records on their way to the 2025 NBA title, defeating the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought Game 7. However, Sam Presti and company are already in action this offseason, to improve the current roster to create a dynasty. The OKC front office is facing multiple contract extensions in the current roster, but is still in a comfortable position to spend wisely in free agency.

For now, Oklahoma City has 15 players under contract entering the offseason and once again is projected below the luxury tax. However, exploring free agency targets might not be easy with the tax implications. According to Spotrac, the Thunder have until June 29 to exercise team options for Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell, combining to a total of $178,712,799, which is roughly $9 million below the luxury tax and $17 million below the first apron.

Building a Thunder dynasty: Smart moves over big names

“In order to build — and then sustain — a truly great basketball team, it requires a method. This method is not guesswork or a convenient message that miscasts others' good fortune as a repeatable skill.”

Thunder GM Sam Presti from the post-draft presser: "There are so many ways you can build your team. This is really the beginning of the off-season."

That was from the letter Sam Presti, the Thunder's head of basketball operations, penned in the Oklahoman after trading Paul George to the LA Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five first-round picks. Since starting its rebuild nearly five years ago, Oklahoma City has never operated with blinders on, instead focusing on growth within and long-term sustainability. The Thunder front office is looking at smart free agency targets that will enhance their current core even further without piling up on the wage bill.

Thunder shouldn't overpay Luguentz Dort

The Thunder just completed a historic 2024–25 campaign, winning their first NBA championship behind a transcendent run from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, elite support from Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, and a masterclass in roster building from GM Presti. But now, as the confetti settles and the offseason begins, OKC faces a pivotal decision: what to do with Luguentz Dort.

Undrafted out of Arizona State in 2019 and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 6… Luguentz Dort!

Dort has been a critical part of the Thunder's rebuild, a gritty, undrafted success story who earned a multi-year contract on the back of elite perimeter defense. But despite his contributions, the Thunder must now think with clarity and discipline. And that means letting go of Dort in free agency.

Luguentz Dort is undeniably one of the league’s more tenacious on-ball defenders. He guards the opposing team’s best perimeter player most nights and brings a level of physicality and effort that defined OKC's culture during their rebuild. But defense alone doesn’t justify a long-term, high-cost investment, especially when his defensive impact doesn’t always outweigh his offensive liabilities. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in the regular season.

Meanwhile, his numbers in the postseason declined, averaging around 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. In the playoffs, Dort’s overhelping, frequent fouls, and gambling instincts were often exposed by elite offensive units. Though he competes hard, Dort sometimes breaks the defensive chain with poor switches or excessive physicality that leads to easy buckets or foul trouble.

Dort deserves recognition for his role in OKC's rise from rebuilding anonymity to NBA champions. But the NBA is a forward-looking league, and sentimentality is a luxury no contender can afford. Given his offensive inefficiency, ball-stopping tendencies, rising cost, and blocking of younger talent, Dort no longer fits the Thunder's trajectory.

The best move? Let him walk in free agency, reinvest the cap space into smarter role players or veteran depth, and allow the next generation of Thunder wings to flourish.