The outcome of this year’s NBA Finals will be decided by a Game 7, but Oklahoma City Thunder Fans don’t seem thrilled about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s supposed theatrics.

Fans have recently been claiming that Haliburton is faking a calf strain that called his Game 6 status into question. Although, it seemed to be a non-factor when he dropped 14 points and recorded five assists in the Pacers’ commanding 108-91 victory.

Haliburton was not Indiana’s leading scorer, and only played 23 minutes. But, the Oshkosh native influenced the game with his presence alone.

“He’s a tough kid,” teammate Pascal Siakam said. “I had no doubt that he was going to be out there with us. It just shows he’s one of our leaders on the team and he’s doing everything he can to be out there for us, and we appreciate that.”

While fans and media members might wonder about the severity of Halliburton's injury, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was quick to point out that Haliburton was not the one who

“He’s super important to us,” Carlisle said. “I think the big thing was just there wasn’t a lot of drama. The drama was created in the press somewhat because there’s a lot of talk about it. It was not coming from him. He was straightforward. He didn’t want a lot of attention. He was doing everything possible to be able to play.”

Indiana has shocked the association with their grit this postseason. The group has taken down the Milwalkee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks en route to the NBA Finals. Each series has offered challenges for a group that was bounced in the Eastern Conference Finals last spring, and Haliburton has risen to the occasion more often than not.

Through his first 22 postseason games this year, Haliburton has averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. While the results have not always been pretty on a game-to-game basis, he has still been a critical force overall.

“I just look at it as I want to be out there to compete with my brothers,” Haliburton said after Game 6. “We’ve had such a special year, and we have a special bond as a group. I think I’d beat myself up if I didn’t give it a chance. I just want to be out there and fight.”

The severity of Haliburton’s injury might still be questioned entering Game 7, but the Thunder should not count on the guard being limited.