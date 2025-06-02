The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone through this NBA season with one of the most bulletproof rosters in the league. Their roster is so deep and features many players, especially in the postseason, which is rarer with different teams tightening their rosters.

One key player they have been missing and he could make things even better for them is 2024 lottery pick, Nikola Topic, who has been out all this time due to a partially torn ACL.

Topic has been ruled out for the entirety of the season, including the NBA Finals, but he has been cleared to ramp up the physicality. He can get things going on the court and potentially even compete for the Thunder in the Summer League when that starts in July.

Luguentz Dort reveals Nikola Topic has returned to practice

Thunder defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort recently talked to the media and mentioned that Topic has reached the point of playing in practices, even if he may have let it slip by accident.

“He's been doing much of his recovery stuff, but you can see his talent and comfort with the ball. He started playing with us recently and became a little more active with us,” Dort said. “He's still getting back from his injury, but I can see just how comfortable with the ball and the type of player he will be.”

Topic could be an essential player for the Thunder because while they have depth, they don't have an instant sparkplug off the bench who can consistently get offense when needed.

Players like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, and Isaiah Joe are capable. Still, they need someone consistent and reliable, and Topic has the potential to be more reliable than any of those four players, which is a big ask.

The Thunder won't have Topic available for this game, but with this latest check-in, it seems like it's almost a shoo-in that he will be ready for next season. At 6-foot-6, he has the size, but where he could become scary and take the Thunder roster to an entirely different level is if he becomes more of a consistent shooter. Topic is ready for that next step in his role with the Thunder.