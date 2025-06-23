The Oklahoma City Thunder etched their names into the NBA record books. They capped off their 68-14 campaign with a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers, snatching Game 7 inside the Paycom Center.

OKC's 2024-25 team now rearranges this league list. The Thunder joins the 1968 Philadelphia 76ers as 68-win teams who won the title. Only the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers plus the 1996 and 1997 Chicago Bulls teams won more regular season games than OKC in their title winning campaigns.

But win/loss mark isn't the only feat the Thunder hit. Per Sirius XM NBA radio personality Rob Perez, the Thunder shattered four different records.

OKC hit a +259 home point differential for the first record. They delivered a +131 best turnover differential. The Thunder posted a 19-2 mark following a loss — a new league record. Finally, they delivered a best point differential of +1247 — the highest mark in a single season.

Who propelled Thunder in Game 7 win over Pacers

OKC built itself with a new big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. They also turned to G-League stars, undrafted players and second round talent in modeling their team.

The trio went off on the scoring end. SGA delivered 29 points and earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors. Holmgren bounced back from a low scoring night in Game 6 to drop 18 points. He even hit NBA Finals history in blocks with five. Williams delivered 20 points — but exploded with a nine-point third quarter that blew the game open.

They weren't the only ones who reached double figures in scoring. Reserve pieces Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace scored 10 points apiece off the bench. Caruso was among the past G-League talent in OKC — who even played when Daigneault coached at that level.

Oklahoma City hit one more finals mark not seen since 1988. They joined the Los Angeles Lakers in surpassing the 100-point mark in a Game 7 finals win.

The 2024-25 season witnessed records fall in OKC. But the biggest accolade is handing the city and the state of Oklahoma its first-ever pro sports championship.