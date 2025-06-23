As the Oklahoma City Thunder inch closer to winning an NBA championship, they have Chet Holmgren to thank for that. Chet Holmgren has been a game-changing force on the defensive end in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and in Game 7 he set a Finals record with blocks, as per StatMuse.

With five blocks in Game 7, Chet Holmgren set a new NBA record for most blocked shots in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Coming into Game 7, the previous record holders were both Kevin Garnett and Marvin Webster with four blocked shots. Garnett accomplished that feat with the Boston Celtics and Webster reached that mark with the Seattle Sonics.

Ironically, the Thunder were once the Sonics before their move to Oklahoma City. But since the Thunder do not claim the Sonics’ history, Webster’s accomplishment is not a part of the franchise lore.

Article Continues Below

After suffering a hip injury that sidelined him for a major portion of the regular season, Holmgren returned to the lineup with a major bounce back to help lead the Thunder to the NBA Finals. He appeared in a total of 32 games in the regular season at a little over 27 minutes per game. He averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Thunder’s playoff run coming into Game 7, Holmgren had been playing a little over 29 minutes per game and taking around 11 shot attempts per game. He was averaging 15.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In Game 7 against the Pacers, Holmgren finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, one steal and five blocked shots in a little over 31 minutes. He shot 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from the three-point line and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line.