INDIANAPOLIS — As the only player with a championship ring in his trophy case, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso showed his teammates what winning looks like on and off the floor during the regular season. In his first season with the Thunder, Caruso is the elder statesman on his team. He was also one of the youngest players on the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he's on the brink of eliminating the Indiana Pacers.

Caruso thrives in his role as one of the Thunder’s stifling defenders in the backcourt. He’s helped his team secure wins throughout its postseason run, including games against the Pacers in their best-of-7 series. Ahead of Game 6, Caruso addressed his approach and how it’s adapted to his new surroundings with this year’s Thunder squad.

“Usually the game tells me what to do and I think that’s probably why I fit in so well with this team this year,” Caruso said. “I think there was a clear opportunity and role for me and the skillset that I bring, and through the playoffs, I’ve just been trying to focus on that. Each game is figured out. Obviously, I have to play to a certain energy level and standard throughout the game. Sometimes the ball finds me twelve times, and I shoot, and sometimes it goes in.

“Other times, like the other night, it didn’t. And I had four steals and made some hustle plays. Just trying to win the games. Whatever the game tells me to do, that’s usually what I gotta show up for,” Caruso concluded.

Jalen Williams on Alex Caruso’s role with Thunder

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams spoke about Alex Caruso’s role this season and how it’s impacted the team as his most experienced teammate. Williams says Caruso’s voice truly resonates in the Thunder locker room, per ESPN’s Tim McMahon.

“We didn’t really have this hump he needed to get over,” Williams said via Tim McMahon of ESPN. “We were ready to listen to him. We understand why Sam brought him in.

“He’s somebody that we trust. We call him ‘old head’ and stuff, but his experience from being in the G to now, we really hold that dear. Our team is really receptive to him and what he has to say. He always says the right thing, which makes us even more inclined to listen to him. Obviously, he does the right stuff on the court, too.”

Caruso will look to clinch his second NBA title in Game 6 against the Pacers on Thursday.