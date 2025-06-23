The Oklahoma City Thunder came into Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers looking to win their first championship in the OKC-era. Early in the first quarter, it was key reserve Alex Caruso who got the Thunder’s Game 7 crowd hyped up with a big throwdown dunk. The Thunder social media team quickly posted the highlight along with calling it a ‘must-see’ dunk.

Alex Caruso’s throwdown dunk in the first quarter wasn’t the only way he got the Thunder crowed crazy to start Game 7. Caruso also knocked down two three-point shots, one from each side of the arc, to help the Thunder get off to a good start.

By halftime of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Caruso was one of the Thunder’s top players. He had eight points, one rebound and three steals in 15 minutes off the bench. He had been shooting 3-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from the three-point shooting.

Caruso has been one of the Thunder’s most dependable role players, and the only player on the roster with championship experience. He played a similar role off the bench with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season. Long considered one of the best defensive players in the NBA, the Thunder acquired Caruso in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bulls involving Josh Giddey. Prior to this season, Caruso was named to back-to-back All-Defensive teams.

During the Thunder’s playoff run, Caruso had appeared in 22 games at a little over 24 minutes per game. He had been averaging a playoff career-high 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both playoff career-highs as well.

For the Thunder to get past the Pacers and win Game 7, they’ll need continued strong play from Caruso.