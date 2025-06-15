INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso most likely wasn’t expecting a reporter to ask him about the superhero his game most relates to. Still, it’s the question he received after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Caruso led the bench with 20 points and five steals before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring closed out the Pacers to tie the best-of-7 series, 2-2.

As for the superhero question, Caruso went with Batman’s reliable sidekick, Robin.

“Let’s do Robin because that seems to be the only one I can probably make some similarities to because I have better players around me,” Caruso said. “I wanna win. I don’t care if it’s pick-up in September before training camp. I don’t care if it’s game forty-five, fifty before All-Star break, if it’s Game 4 of the Finals, and you’re down 2-1. I wanna win and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Coming off of finishing with eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in Game 3, Caruso wanted to make a bigger impact in a must-win game on Friday.

“I think over my career, my abilities have gotten better through some work ethic and through a little bit of confidence, and understanding the moment, and having success in the moment. But really just fighting through failures, you know? I don’t think I played my best game in Game 3,” Caruso said. “My mentality and my focus wasn’t sharp enough for being in the NBA Finals to my liking.

“So, I wanted to make sure that I came out here, and I made sure I had a concentrated effort to play as hard as I could, and to make as many plays to help the team win. And that just comes down to wanting to win and being super competitive. That’s why my career is the way it is. That’s why I’ve had success. That’s why I’m still in the NBA. That’s why I’m here talking to you right now,” Caruso concluded.

When asked which superhero he relates to most, Alex Caruso replied "Robin" and here's why: "Only one I can make some similarities to because I have better players around… I wanna win… that's what I'm focused on… my abilities have gotten better through some worth ethic"

Caruso’s defense planted the seeds that erased a 10-point deficit in the second half against the Pacers.

Alex Caruso with a historic performance in Thunder win

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso made NBA Finals history in Game 4. He became just the second player ever to produce at least 20 points, five steals, and a 77.8% field-goal percentage as Caruso went 7-of-9, including 1-of-2 from deep in the NBA Finals, per StatMuse.

Alex Caruso off the bench: 20 PTS

5 STL

The second player in NBA history with 20+ PTS, 5+ STL and 75+ FG% in a Finals game.

Caruso and the Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 5 at the Paycom Center on Monday.