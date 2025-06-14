The Oklahoma City Thunder were in desperate need of a momentum shift. After trailing nearly the entire game and facing the threat of falling into a 3–1 series hole, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered far more than just a spark. His electrifying fourth-quarter surge against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals completely altered the trajectory of the series.

For three quarters, the Pacers blanketed the MVP with relentless defensive pressure. Gilgeous-Alexander managed 20 points but posted a concerning plus-minus of -16, as Indiana’s aggressive defense—spearheaded by Aaron Nesmith—sealed off the paint and limited his trips to the free throw line. Yet with the game, and possibly the series, hanging in the balance, the Thunder star stepped up and completely swung the momentum in Oklahoma City's favor.

In the fourth quarter, the Thunder’s superstar delivered a clutch performance, erupting for 15 points with a blend of sharp drives, masterful footwork, and pinpoint finishes. The signature moment came with just over two minutes remaining—he powered through Nesmith, regained his footing, and calmly knocked down a midrange jumper to give Oklahoma City its first lead of the half. From there, the Thunder held firm, closing out a pivotal 111–104 win.

In his postgame comments to the media, the former Kentucky Wildcat product revealed what fuels those moments.

“Absolutely. That’s what it’s all about. Winning, especially this time of the season, comes down to the moments… I relish those moments, I love those moments, good or bad. When I was a kid shooting in my driveway, I’d count down the clock for those moments.”

Beyond the MVP’s takeover, the Thunder got clutch efforts from Alex Caruso, who scored 20 off the bench, and Chet Holmgren, whose interior presence anchored late-game defense. It was a full-team rally that erased Indiana’s late lead and pushed the series into a deadlock at 2-2.

The Pacers vs. Thunder clash continues to build in intensity. Despite 20 points from Pascal Siakam and 17 from Obi Toppin, Indiana's offense crumbled in the fourth, missing all eight of its three-point attempts. OKC, meanwhile, finished the game on a dominant 12–1 run.

Now with NBA Finals momentum swinging back to Oklahoma City, the Thunder have home court advantage in what’s become a best-of-three showdown.