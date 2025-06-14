The Oklahoma City Thunder evened the NBA Finals at 2–2 with a gritty 111–104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. In what has become a thrilling, back-and-forth series, the Thunder surged ahead in the fourth quarter. Regular season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered clutch heroics at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while veteran guard Alex Caruso made his mark, injecting timely energy and production off the bench during a pivotal stretch.

Bench contributions have emerged as a defining theme of this series. In Game 3, it was the Pacers’ second unit, led by Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell, that delivered a game-changing boost. In contrast, Game 4 saw Obi Toppin once again spark Indiana. But it was Caruso who ultimately stole the spotlight for the Thunder.

With the win, Caruso etched his name into NBA Finals history. He became just the second player ever to post at least 20 points, five steals, and a 77.8% field goal percentage in a Finals game, according to StatMuse.

The Finals stage is nothing new to Caruso. He won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and continues to shine under pressure. Now with the Thunder, he’s proving his worth, not just as a defensive specialist, but as a reliable big-game performer.

Traded to Oklahoma City earlier this season, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million deal. That investment is already paying off. His veteran presence has anchored a young, rising Thunder squad that’s now back in the Finals for the first time since 2012.

Caruso’s defensive intensity was relentless. His on-ball pressure helped force 16 turnovers from the Pacers. Alongside his 20 points and five steals, he added three rebounds, one block, and hit 5-7 from the free-throw line. It was a complete effort that helped tilt the game in the Thunder's favor.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the way. He logged 40 minutes and scored 35 points, along with three rebounds and three steals. Most impressively, he went a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. Jalen Williams added another strong performance. He scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds, outscoring all five Pacers starters.

For Indiana, the loss was a crushing blow. They built a 10-point lead but crumbled down the stretch. Even with Pacers legends watching from the stands, they failed to protect their home floor. Now, as the series shifts back to Oklahoma City, the momentum is with the Thunder.

Can the Pacers regroup in time, or are the Thunder beginning their march toward destiny? Fans will find out soon enough.