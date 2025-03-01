For only the second time this season, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace is facing his brother Keaton Wallace and the Atlanta Hawks. It’ll make the third time the two brothers have faced one another in the NBA, including a preseason matchup, but it’ll be the first time Cason is visiting Keaton. After the Thunder’s 18-0 run secured a 129-121 win against the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City will look to grab another W against the Hawks.

During Thunder’s team shootaround, Wallace discussed the possibility of again sharing the floor against his brother.

“It’s great. Everybody enjoys it,” Wallace said. “Maybe even more than us at some times, but it’s a great thing for us, too, and our whole family.”

The brothers faced each other during the preseason, when Cason Wallace’s brother finished with eight points, two rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes. Then again, in a 128-104 Thunder win at the Paycom Center on October 27, Keaton Wallace played for only three minutes, finishing with two points and one rebound.

Mark Daigneault’s Thunder challenge after 18-0 run vs. Nets

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is eager to see his team play a full 48-minute game, especially on the defensive end of the floor, as the Thunder continue their road trip against the Hawks. Aaron Wiggins’ ascension on both ends of the floor hasn’t gone unnoticed.

However, for Daigneault, it will take an entire team’s effort to remain dominant.

“I thought it was just our intensity, our pressure, our physicality versus the force that they tried to play with,” Daigneault said. “If you don’t win that battle, then you’re going to be behind the ball. They won that battle early, and as the game went on, we won it more and more.”

Still, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wants to see that same defensive intensity throughout an entire game instead of saving it for the fourth quarter.

“We need to be a 48-minute team. We really turned it up on the defensive end of the floor. We gave up two offensive rebounds [on] back-to-back possessions, and they pushed it back to six,” Daigneault added. “From then on, we really turned the water off and were able to get out and run. And then I thought our force on offense during that particular period, I thought, there was some contact on some of those finishes that we just played through.”

The Thunder will face the Hawks on Friday.