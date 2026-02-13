OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren addressed the significance of Nikola Topic's NBA debut in Thursday's 110-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at the Paycom Center. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's heartwarming response to Topic's first game in the NBA was followed by Holmgren's media availability, and the All-Star forward didn't hold back.

As someone who also missed his entire rookie season due to injury, Holmgren clarified how that's where his comparisons to Topic's setbacks end, as the 2024 12th overall pick was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in October. Four months removed from three rounds of chemotherapy, Topic checked into his first NBA matchup on Thursday, which left a lasting impression on Holmgren.

“Anybody battling cancer is fighting for their life. I could never begin to understand what that’s like. It just speaks to the strength of [Topić], and who he is as a person,” Holmgren said. “It would have been very justified for him to weigh everybody around him down and sulk, and be mad at the world because the kid he is, he doesn’t deserve that. We're all just so happy that he was able to battle through that, get back to hooping.

“You see a lot bigger smile on his face when he's able to be out there with his shoes on. I thought he had a really good game tonight. He could have made 100 shots or missed 100 shots tonight; it was an amazing game for him. Being able to get out there, get some reps under his belt, and now, he can learn from them, we can learn from him, too.”

Chet Holmgren commends Thunder rookie Nikola Topic

As Chet Holmgren and the Thunder adapt to Nikola Topic's approach as a secondary playmaker, Holmgren sees how the Thunder rookie will only improve from here on out. With Topic's NBA debut with the Thunder under his belt, it's a significant step in his first NBA season.

“He's a unique player. I feel like on the team, he's probably the most pass-first guy, Holmgren said. “He's out there really trying to put guys in advantage situations, and then look to score second. We kind of got to learn that when he's on the floor, and learn to play with him a little bit. As we get better with him and he continues to get better, I think it's going to be really good.

“But all that stuff is secondary. First of all, we're just happy he's back to good health, and that he's out there,” Holmgren concluded.

Holmgren's double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and two blocks led the Thunder starters in Thursday's loss to the Bucks. Isaiah Joe's 17 points, including four threes, off the bench led the Thunder in scoring.