INDIANAPOLIS — After a 108-91 loss in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren vows to turn things around in a do-or-die Game 7 matchup. Holmgren finished with four points on 2-of-9 attempts in Thursday's loss. He also challenged his teammates to be better as the best-of-7 series shifts to Oklahoma City for its finale against the Pacers.

Holmgren plans to look over game film to hone in on what he and the Thunder can improve on in Game 7, but promises to turn things around on Sunday.

“No matter what it is, we have to be better at course-correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track. I personally, myself, will be better, trying to help get things going the right way,” Holmgren. “We're going to watch the film and see what we can do better. At the end of the day, we still have a great opportunity in Game 7.”

Chet Holmgren on what went wrong in Game 6; “No matter what it is, we have to be better… I personally, myself, will be better. Try to get things going the right way” pic.twitter.com/37wqvOqIys — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thunder's Chet Holmgren struggled against the Pacers in Game 6, finishing with four points and six rebounds as the Pacers rallied behind a 36-17 second-quarter stretch to build a 22-point halftime lead (64-42). Then, a 26-18 third quarter in favor of Indiana forced Mark Daigneault to empty his bench as Indiana cruised to a 17-point lead to keep their season alive. Now, the Thunder, with their backs against the wall, will host Game 7 at the Paycom Center.

Mark Daigneault's honest Game 7 outlook for Thunder

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is looking ahead to Game 7. With his team's back against the wall and the home crowd on their side for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, he chose to look at the bright side of Game 6's loss — the Thunder's home-court advantage, which Daigneault says his team has been working for the entire season.

“We have the same opportunity that Indiana does on Sunday,” Daigneault said. “The score will be 0-0 when the ball goes up in the air. It's a privilege to play in Game 7s. It's a privilege to play in the Finals. As disappointing as tonight was, we're grateful for the opportunity, and we put in a lot of work this season to be able to play that game at home. We're just excited to be able to do it in front of our fans. Obviously, disappointed tonight, but we'll regroup, get back to zero, learn from it with clear eyes like we always do.”

Mark Daigneault on heading into a Game 7 at the Paycom Center: “We have the same opportunity Indiana does on Sunday. Score will be 0-0… it’s a privilege to play in Game 7s… and we put in a lot of work to be able to play that game at home, which is exciting” pic.twitter.com/iDXzmvDmev — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder will have two days to prepare for their last game of 2024-25.