MEMPHIS — After Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies 4-0 in their first-round series, advancing to the Western Conference semifinals, a jarring stat was mentioned to the starting forward during his post-game media availability. In four games, the Thunder scored 103 points off the Grizzlies' turnovers throughout the series, showcasing Oklahoma City's suffocating defense.

Holmgren said it was undoubtedly one of the Thunder's advantages against the Grizzlies and that the Thunder must keep that energy flowing throughout the postseason.

“Every team coming into any game is looking at those numbers and figuring out how they can kind of turn them in their favor. And we just have to be smart every night, knowing that that's one of our advantages,” Holmgren said. “We have to play physical. We have to play fast on the defensive end. We have to play to make plays and we just to stick with that. That's what we did tonight, and it worked out for us.”

In Game 4's 117-115 win, the Thunder coerced the Grizzlies into committing 22 turnovers, which allowed them to score 22 points. The Thunder also outscored the Grizzlies 20-7 in fast-break points. Thunder's Chet Holmgren finished with 11 points, four blocks, and two steals in the first-round series finale.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his approach in Thunder series

After shooting below 35% in the series' first three games, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in his best performance in Game 4. Coming off the Thunder's historic 29-point comeback in Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points on 13-of-24 attempts.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed a change in his approach compared to last year's playoff run.

“I'm impressed with my ability to stay with it. In the past, I for sure would have turned down the aggressiveness a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I made a jump as far as that this year, and that's something I'm definitely proud of. I try not to focus on the result and just focus on my mental development. I think I've taken a step forward in that, and I had a night like tonight because of it.

“In the past, I definitely would have shied away from the moment because of where my shooting was headed. So, yeah. I think I've taken a step mentally, but I think I've done so all season, and it paid off in the moment,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder are the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs.