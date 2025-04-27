MEMPHIS — After shooting a combined 34.6% in his first three games of his series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was electric in Game 4, leading his team to a 117-115 win. After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault applauded the Grizzlies‘ effort, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed what led to his impressive 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting (54.2%) on Saturday.

Eliminating the Grizzlies didn't come with any lessons, per se, for Gilgeous-Alexander. However, Shai did something he doesn't think he would have done if he were in the same situation last season, and that's not backing down due to poor shooting performances.

“I don't think I really learned anything new. I'm impressed with my ability to stay with it. In the past, I for sure would have turned down the aggressiveness a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I made a jump as far as that this year, and that's something I'm definitely proud of. I try not to focus on the result and just focus on my mental development. I think I've taken a step forward in that, and I had a night like tonight because of it.”

It's a testament to Gilgeous-Alexander's growth as an All-Star and 2025 MVP candidate.

“In the past, I definitely would have shied away from the moment because of where my shooting was headed. So, yeah. I think I've taken a step mentally, but I think I've done so all season, and it paid off in the moment,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “In a night when we needed it. And that's what it's about.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

Mark Daigneault applauds Grizzlies for ‘hard-fought' series

Many, including Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, believe Ja Morant's injury changed the outcome of the series for the Grizzlies. They surrendered a 29-point lead in the second half on Thursday before Morant was ruled out for Game 4 on Saturday. Daigneault says it undoubtedly improved his team's chances of coming back. Still, Daigneault says the Grizzlies, with their backs against the wall, competed at a high level.

Before taking questions during his media availability, Daigneault addressed the Grizzlies' effort during his postgame press conference.

“Hard-fought series, and was particularly impressed with just their fight in the series,” Daigneault said. “Obviously, a demoralizing Game 1 for them, and they were better, as I mentioned pregame, in Game 2. Really good in Game 3, and their fight tonight was impressive down 3-0. Down Morant. Down 11 with four to go. So, a lot of respect for them competitively.”

The Thunder will play the winner of the Clippers and the Nuggets' first-round series.