Before the champion Oklahoma City Thunder defends its title against the NBA's elite, Chet Holmgren is working on his shooting ahead of his fourth NBA season. The 23-year-old forward is spending time with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, who has worked with Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, among others, including Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Holmgren has been working on his outside touch throughout the summer and leaned on Hanlen for pointers, according to NBA.com.

“I've been working on my shot all summer. Even before you, I got out of here with Drew,” Holmgren said. “Just continuing to work on that stuff. Working on being on balance, playing off of bumps, slowing down.”

Holmgren's taken on Drew Hanlen's meticulous approach.

“The attention to detail,” Holmgren said. “Two people can do the same move, but it really takes perfection to really make the move effective. And he doesn't let anybody slip up on the details. If he sees something, he's going to say something.”

Improving his shooting is just the first of many goals he's set for the 2025-26 campaign.

“Continue to improve. Continue to get better,” Holmgren said when asked about his newfound approach for next season. “I have a lot of personal goals, but if I don't do that, none of that happens.”

Sneaky Chet Holmgren contract details help Thunder

The Thunder front office invested fully in its championship core in All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, inking them to max contracts worth an astonishing $822 million combined. However, the Thunder implemented details into Williams' and Holmgren's deals that protect them in the future.

The two extensions each represent 25% of the team's cap space. In 2026-27, that number is $16 million less than the second apron, which will give the Thunder the chance to improve its roster without the dreaded restrictions that NBA teams dread in today's era. It's what can prevent a team like the Thunder from becoming a dynasty.

However, with its young and promising core fitting into a unique championship window, the Thunder's depth and assets, including a treasure trove of future first-round picks and talented, team-friendly contracts that make up its second unit, will keep them in the mix for a second title. It's one of the biggest reasons the Thunder is a favorite to repeat as champions, considering head coach Mark Daigneault's player rotation will return and is under contract through 2027.