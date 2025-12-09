The Indiana Pacers have looked a far cry from the NBA finalists that ran toe to toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. They are currently 14th in the easier Eastern Conference with a 6-18 record and are struggling due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton and the exit of Myles Turner.

However, if Shams Charania is to be believed, they are intent on solving one of those problems.

“The Pacers are in active trade talks around the league to find a center of the future after losing Myles Turner in free agency, sources said,” Charania wrote for ESPN.

Indiana’s roster instability at the center position began after Myles Turner left the franchise in free agency. Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, ending his long tenure with the Pacers shortly after the team’s Finals run.

The Pacers have attempted to fill the role using a committee approach featuring Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, and Tony Bradley. However, none of the current options are viewed internally as long-term replacements, and the performance of the group has been underwhelming.

Jackson has been solid but has not developed into a viable full-time starter, Bradley has seen minimal rotational impact. Huff, while the most productive of the three, still presents questions about whether he can anchor the position on a contending team.

Regardless, options in the market may not be so extensive. Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz has emerged as a top potential target. Reports indicate the Pacers have inquired about him repeatedly dating back to last offseason.

Kessler is viewed as a strong developmental fit due to his age, defensive presence, and rebounding ability, despite currently being sidelined for the year with a shoulder injury. His unresolved contract situation in Utah increases the feasibility of a trade. If acquired, he would represent a structural replacement for Turner’s rim protection and interior role.