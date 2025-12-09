The Pittsburgh Penguins are used to relying on veteran center Evgeni Malkin for offense, year after year. Pittsburgh is going to have to skate awhile without Malkin this season. The veteran is out hurt and going to injured reserve, per NHL.com.

Malkin was second on the club in points this season, with 29 points. That includes 21 assists. He is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

“It's not easy to replace ‘Geno.' Pretty much can't,” Pittsburgh's captain Sidney Crosby said. “I think it's just by committee. He's been playing great hockey for us, so we're all going to have to step up and get some points here and play some good hockey until he's back.”

Malkin isn't the only Penguins player who is battling an injury. Center Blake Lizotte is also dealing with an upper-body injury, and is also going to IR. Lizotte has five points on the campaign.

This season, Pittsburgh holds a 14-7-6 record.

Penguins hope to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season

It's been a rough couple of years for the Penguins. Despite having two of the NHL's most experienced players in Malkin and Crosby, the team has struggled defensively and missed the postseason.

This season, Pittsburgh came out of the gate looking strong. The Penguins are led by a new head coach in Dan Muse, who was hired in June 2025.

Pittsburgh is coming off a long road trip, where they posted five points in three games.

“I think we played some really good teams over this road trip, and I think we played some really good games,” said goaltender Tristan Jarry, per NHL.com. “So, I think just building off of that and seeing what we can take from it.”

The Penguins are making some other roster moves due to the injuries. Forwards Danton Heinen and Sam Poulin were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

There is some good news though for the Pens on the injury front. Rickard Rakell skated with the Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since October. He has missed significant time after having surgery.

Penguins fans hope that Malkin is back on the ice soon. He has won three Stanley Cups with the franchise, along with Crosby. Pittsburgh next plays the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, at 7:00 ET.