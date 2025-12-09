Philip Rivers is back.

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed Rivers to the practice squad on Tuesday after it was reported that he would come and try out for the team on Monday.

Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. The Colts began the year 7-1 and are now 8-5. It has been a brutal stretch, and losing Jones is going to be costly.

The Colts still believe they have a team worthy of winning a Super Bowl, and are bringing in a veteran quarterback who might be able to get them there.

The long-time San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts signal caller could be the 5th quarterback ever to start a game at 44 years of age or older, joining Tom Brady, Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg, and Warren Moon. Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler and is a semi-finalist for the 2026 Hall of Fame class.

Shocking doesn't even begin to describe the magnitude of this signing. Rivers has not played since 2020. He retired after one season with the Colts and became a head coach for St. Michael Catholic High School, where his son played. It is difficult to imagine what this could actually lead to until we see him making plays at practice.

Four games remain. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year race is down to two players, Christian McCaffrey (-135) and Dak Prescott (+125). However, Rivers has a chance to make history. FanDuel has already placed Rivers third in odds at +1200.

Does Rivers legitimately have a chance to win it? It is very slim. However, if he were to lead the Colts to the playoffs with the schedule they have remaining, then you have to consider it. He would then be defining what the title of the award actually is. Rivers won this award in 2013 when he finished the season playing with a torn ACL.