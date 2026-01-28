OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren made a heartfelt statement regarding the killings by ICE agents in his hometown of Minneapolis before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared his thoughts during pregame media availability. After a 104-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Holmgren discussed the unsettling fact that heading home will be different this time.

Holmgren, while keeping politics out of his response, leaned into the devastating aftermath of the killings, revealing how close to home it truly is, he said, in a long-winded take on the dark cloud hanging over Minneapolis.

“That's a very loaded topic, obviously. I don’t wanna get into the opinions and politics of everything, but I definitely just wanna send wishes to everybody up there that’s been affected,” Holmgren said. “I have a lot of friends, family, neighbors, especially close in that area. My parents’ house is three blocks from where the latest incident happened. I know that area well. My sisters would always get donuts at the donut shop on that street.

“My grandpa's favorite Greek restaurant is on that street. It's all very close. So, seeing that happen definitely takes you back. You never wanna see anything like that happen. I definitely think we’re too advanced as a species — just plain and simple — for things like that to be happening. No matter what your opinions are or your beliefs are. You should be able to agree that nobody needs to be dying in the streets.”

Holmgren reiterated that while he doesn't have all of the facts on the two killings, he wishes the best for those greatly affected.

“I wasn't there. I don't have a full picture of everything going on. So, I can't really speak on details and what happened, and what transpired,” Holmgren added. “But I just feel for the families of anybody that's lost their life up there. I'm wishing safety for everybody.

After two abysmal performances in consecutive losses at home, the Thunder needed Chet Holmgren to respond big, and he didn't disappoint, finishing with a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) with five blocks against the Pelicans.

Mark Daigneault comments on Minneapolis killings

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says any team meetings for reflecting on the two shootings that resulted in deaths in Minneapolis will remain in-house as the defending champions head north to face the Timberwolves in a Western Conference finals rematch.

Daigneault shared his take on the tragic events in Minneapolis ahead of the Thunder's matchup against the Pelicans.

“Well, organizationally, handle the team, as we always do, internally. We wouldn't be going to a city if there was a safety risk as it relates to the league. The league would let us know if that was the case, obviously, they've had games since then,” Daigneault said.

“I try not to do too much commenting, but it’s obviously a very sad, unsettling situation there. It’s a great community that we’ve gone to for years. So, our hearts go out to that community, as they're obviously going through it right now.”

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves on Thursday.