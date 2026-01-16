For three quarters, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder fought to keep the Houston Rockets at bay before cruising to a 20-point win after outscoring their opponent 34-16 in the fourth quarter. Extending their winning streak to five, the Thunder defeated the Rockets 111-91 on the road.

Amidst Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was held to 16 points through three quarter, and Jalen Williams, who finished on 2-for-11 shooting, respective struggles, Oklahoma City relied on its top-ranked defense to close out the Rockets. Holmgren led the Thunder by stuffing the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. He also reflected on OKC's 6-6 record amidst its worst stretch of the season.

As the Thunder continue a challenging four-game road trip, Holmgren discussed the criticism that comes when the defending champions, who have surrendered only seven losses in 42 outings this season, lose as many games as they've won through amid a dozen games.

“When you lose, everyone acts like the ceiling's caving in, and the sky is falling, sell the team — I don't think anybody was saying that, but that's what it feels like,” Holmgren said with a smile. “When you lose, everything's nitpicked, everything's under a microscope. You can't lose sight of who you are, what you do, and how to do those things when you're going through those times.

“At times, you have to survive so that you can thrive. It's not like we're in the clear and past all of that forever. It's the NBA. Teams are good. Schedules are tough. This is basketball, but there's also life. So, you just have to stay steady.”

For Holmgren, it's important to adapt to constant highs and lows, without getting too high or ever too low over an outcome.

“Understand that hard times and bad games are going to happen, and you just have to continue to stick with it, and not get too high when things are going good, because you still have to continue to be better,” Holmgren added. “Other teams are keying in on what's going well, and they're trying to take that away — it's a never-ending cycle.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander endorses Thunder's Chet Holmgren

The Thunder's reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Chet Holmgren's an All-Star. Gilgeous-Alexander endorsed his starting forward after Holmgren took the lead in Thursday's win against the Rockets.

“Chet is most definitely an All-Star,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “From the moment he stepped foot on the court with the basketball team, we've been #1 in the West. That's no coincidence.”

Jalen Williams, who earned his first All-Star selection last season, endorsed the same message for Holmgren's candidacy last week. For the Thunder's All-Star tandem, Holmgren is a no brainer.