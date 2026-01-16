Amid Oklahoma City Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams' offensive struggles, head coach Mark Daigneault watched the tandem force a path toward victory in a 111-91 road win against the Houston Rockets. Chet Holmgren received All-Star praise from Gilgeous-Alexander, as the starting forward's defense helped the Thunder hold the Rockets to 16 points in the final frame.

Daigneault commended Gilgeous-Alexander's adjustments as a facilitator that involved him finding opportunities for his teammates one one end of the floor, while stringing together defensive stops on the other.

“He had a couple of turnovers against it early because I think we were calibrating to the way that he was getting defended. Then, after that, he had a great blend,” Daigneault said. “We want him to try to beat some of those coverages. We don't want him to just accept double-teams all the time. We try to give him space to split it. Turn the corner. I thought he did that well, and then, when he gets stopped, he respects the coverage, and he throws the ball out.

“Then, we can play four on three. So, he did a great job. [Jalen Williams] was 2-for-11, and he had 10 assists. I thought both of those guys — Houston limited their attempts — they kind of put all their eggs in that basket. And those guys did a great job of moving off it, and allowing the rest of the guys play with advantages.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, four assists, and two blocks. Holmgren chipped 18 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and two steals, and Williams added six points on 2-for-11 attempts, 10 assists, and five rebounds. The Thunder took advantage of the Rockets shooting only 34% from the floor, including 29% from deep.

Despite Houston out-rebounding the Thunder 60-44, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault watched Oklahoma City's suffocating defense thrive in the fourth quarter, which started out with a two-point lead, before the defending champions forced a double-digit lead that stayed in place until the final buzzer.

Chet Holmgren receives All-Star praise from Thunder's SGA

Article Continues Below

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren continues to strengthen his case to make his first All-Star selection this season. After Jalen Williams endorsed Holmgren for an All-Star selection, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander followed suit on Thursday night.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren is undoubtedly an All-Star this season.

“Chet is most definitely an All-Star,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “From the moment he stepped foot on the court with the basketball team, we've been number one in the West. That's no coincidence.”

Holmgren is averaging career-highs in points (17.9), rebounds (8.4), and field-goal percentage (57.5%), while still shooting at a 37.4% clip, as Chet has maintained a 37% 3-point clip in all three active seasons of his career.