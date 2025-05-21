For the first time in his career, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP winner. The superstar beat out Nikola Jokic for the award on Wednesday, but the announcement appeared to come out earlier than expected.

That had Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo cracking jokes about Shams Charania, who announced the news:

What??!!!! Did shams got hacked no way this is true??!! https://t.co/XLMkdD9WJH — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Greek Freak having a little fun. But we all knew who was going to win the award. While Jokic had a shot at taking home his fourth MVP, the writing was on the wall for SGA to be crowned the best player in the league for 2024-25.

After all, he led the Association in scoring with 32.7 PPG while guiding the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference and the best record in the NBA. Oklahoma City is also just seven victories away from lifting their first-ever Larry O'Brien. They took a 1-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the conference finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. are a collective unit, but he's the clear difference-maker for this squad. The Canadian has developed into a very special player and has made the Los Angeles Clippers regret trading him in 2019 in exchange for Paul George.

As for Antetokounmpo, he's also one of the top players in the Association and perhaps the most dominant force around. There's serious speculation that the two-time MVP could request a trade this offseason after the Bucks' early playoff exit. Plus, Damian Lillard is out for all of 2025-26 due to an Achilles tear. Giannis has voiced a desire to explore options elsewhere, but he's yet to actually tell Milwaukee he wants out.

Regardless of where The Greek Freak is playing, though, he is always an MVP candidate. The full voting hasn't been released yet, but he'll definitely finish in the top five. For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, this is well deserved after finishing as a runner-up behind Jokic a year ago.