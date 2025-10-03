Three of Oklahoma City Thunder's last four first-round picks have suffered from a season-ending injury before their rookie campaign, including this year's 15th overall pick, Thomas Sorber, whom head coach Mark Daigneault discussed. Sorber sustained a torn ACL before training camp, the same injury that sidelined the Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, Nikola Topic.

Heading into 2025-26, Daigneault believes being around the Thunder will help Sorber amidst rehab throughout his rookie campaign, even if he's not physically active, as he's seen the benefits in Topic last season.

“I think it's helpful. Obviously, we've been through this a couple of times,” Daigneault said. “I think it's helpful to strike a balance of getting those guys on their own schedules. So, that they're not here for seven hours a day. But also, having them around the team at appropriate times, especially since we just had a longer film session. Those types of situations, making sure they're exposed to that, and they're around the guys enough.

“I just think that's good for their mental [health]. It's good for the guys to get to know them, and it keeps them connected to the team because they're on the team, they're just not able to play,” Daigneault concluded.

Topic was projected to be a top lottery pick before a torn ACL dropped his stock in the 2024 NBA Draft, falling to the Thunder at No. 12. He averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds across six games at Summer League. Now, he's adapting to Oklahoma City amidst his first training camp, while Sorber looks on, taking in his rookie experience from the sidelines.

Chet Holmgren reveals advice for Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber

Article Continues Below

Chet Holmgren was in Thomas Sorber's shoes three years ago due to a foot injury after being selected second overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Before Nikola Topic's first healthy season, Holmgren says he sees himself in Topic's eagerness, which is a path Sorber could most likely follow in one year.

Before training camp, Holmgren discussed his impressions of the second-year guard after running pick-up games with him during the offseason.

“It really stands out the way he sees the game even without the ball in his hands,” Holmgren said. “The way he cuts and just finds open space, sees plays up ahead of him, and gets the ball out of his hands early. It's impressive from a young guy, but that's what got him noticed in the first place — his ability to see and read the game.”

Topic will play in his first preseason game when the Thunder face the Hornets on Sunday.