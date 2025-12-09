Jim Harbaugh has ridiculously high standards, making him one of the most successful head coaches in modern football. He has done nothing but turn around the fortunes of the Los Angeles Chargers, and on Monday night, their strong 2025 season continued with a 22-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that they had to earn with all the blood and sweat in their bodies.

That win moved them to 9-4 on the season, putting them in prime playoff position with the postseason race heating up. If the season were to end today, they'd comfortably be in the playoffs. And to get to the postseason, every team has to fight for every win they can get. Any win is a win, even an ugly one. But for Harbaugh, this latest Chargers victory means so much to him to the point that he's comparing it to other life milestones that should dwarf this win over the Eagles without a sliver of doubt.

“I put [this win] in the discussion of the birth of my seven children — my marriage,” Harbaugh said after the game, via NFL reporter Jeff Skversky.

“I put in the discussion of the birth of my seven children; my marriage!” – Jim Harbaugh says the Chargers Win over the Eagles is so thrilling it’s in the same conversation as having his 7 kids & getting married pic.twitter.com/yRj4TqUzvQ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 9, 2025

Love him or hate him, Harbaugh gets results. And he lives and breathes football, and the Chargers are benefitting from his incredible leadership.

Fans have fun with Jim Harbaugh's remark after Chargers' win

Harbaugh's personality has made him quite the fan favorite figure, and his latest remark after the Chargers' win had fans cackling out of their shoes on social media.

“this dude one of one, what a win bolt fam ⚡️⚡️,” X user @AuraMatic_ wrote.

“Jim a sicko man😂😂 love him tho,” @JustSayJC_ added.

“He’s hilarious. Football is literally his life’s blood,” @tdub_t87500 furthered.

“His wife is going to kill him lmao,” @TheWillOf_J expressed.

“I love that this crazy lovely man is our head coach,” @mikeb3rd96 remarked.