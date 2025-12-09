Jalen Hurts has not looked right over the past few weeks, but Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers may be the rock bottom of his season — maybe even of his career. When he turned the ball over twice in one play (throwing an interception and then fumbling the ball after the Philadelphia Eagles regained possession), that's when it became clear that the reigning Super Bowl MVP was not himself.

Hurts, on the night, threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Those turnovers proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome, with Hurts even throwing the game-losing interception in overtime. This was overall a night to forget for Hurts, but the statistics that show how bad he is on the night will forever live in infamy.

As pointed out by Bleacher Report, Hurts would have had a better QB rating had he just spiked the ball on every play tonight. Now, whether that is an indictment of the Eagles QB or the QB rating statistic is up to interpretation, but this just shows how bad Hurts was on Monday night and how urgent it would be for him to get it together.

Nick Sirianni is still bearing the brunt of the blame, but if this persists, Hurts may have to ride the bench at least until he gets it right.

Eagles' offense cannot keep on relying on miracles

The Eagles' offense is relying on magic right now to produce points on the board. Saquon Barkley, in particular, went off for a 52-yard touchdown run to give Philly a 16-13 lead at one point in the fourth, but Hurts' struggles simply hurt his team too much.

Now, they're still leading the NFC East standings, so it's not like it's time for them to sound the panic alarms. But they're not too far off from reaching that point.