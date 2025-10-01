OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren can relate to the excitement that flowing through Nikola Topic after missing a rookie campaign due to injury. Holmgren offered advice to rookie Thomas Sorber, who's embarking on his return from a torn ACL, while Topic, coming off his first summer league, is diving head first into his first training camp.

Before camp, Holmgren played pick-up games with Topic during the offseason, as the fourth-year forward got a close-up look to see where Topic stands in his return to the court.

“He's been good. I just got back a little over a week ago and played pick-up a couple of times with him last week,” Holmgren said. “It really stands out the way he sees the game even without the ball in his hands. The way he cuts and just finds open space, sees plays up ahead of him, and gets the ball out of his hands early. It's impressive from a young guy, but that's what got him noticed in the first place — his ability to see and read the game.

“I wasn't really surprised by it, but I'm definitely impressed with his ability to play the game and let things come to him. So, he's going to continue to get better and better.”

Watching Topic head into his first NBA season as an active player for the Thunder, it reminds Holmgren of himself ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“He's young. Obviously, hasn't played a game yet. It's a similar situation to what I was in, and he's going to continue to improve very fast,” Holmgren added. “He wants to get better. He has a serious approach to the game. So, I'm impressed by him.”

Chet Holmgren's advice to Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren speaking to Thomas Sorber was predicted by GM Sam Presti, who mentioned it in his preseason press conference. The process of a season-long rehab for an NBA rookie is a topic that truly resonates with Holmgren, who's only three years removed from missing his first season in 2022.

“I just told him one, it's going to get really mundane — it's a process, coming in, doing the same thing every day,” Holmgren said. “Every day you slowly do more and more, but from day to day, it's not big changes. When you look back two months, it's like I've come a long way, but if you look forward to the next day; I'm doing the same thing tomorrow. So, it can get frustrating. I told him just stay in it. Really rely on the people here.”

Holmgren and the Thunder begin Day 2 of training camp on Wednesday.