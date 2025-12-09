The Los Angeles Chargers activated Omarion Hampton from IR in time for their Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The rookie running back had been sidelined since Week 5 with an ankle injury.

Hampton scored his first touchdown since September 28th on Monday night. It was the first receiving touchdown of his career. The score contributed to the Chargers’ 22-19 overtime win in a wild, turnover-filled game.

After the victory, Hampton shouted out Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh for his support. “It’s been amazing [to play for Harbaugh]. I mean, he’s always been there for me,” the first-year rusher told Scott Van Pelt on Sports Center.

“Just the way he goes about himself, he’s always just with the team, involved in practice and everything like that,” Hampton said of his coach.