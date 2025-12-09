To say that the Philadelphia Eagles stunk up the joint on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers would be a major understatement. They were horrible on offense all night long, and it ended up costing them despite a monstrous effort from their defense. They ended up taking the loss in overtime, 22-19, with Jalen Hurts suffering through a nightmare performance that he simply has to chuck into the bin.

Hurts hurt (pun intended) his team on Monday night, throwing four interceptions and turning the ball over a total of five times as the Eagles couldn't get anything going on the offensive end. And the Eagles QB acknowledged that he was nowhere near his best on the night and it showed both in the box score and on the field.

“I didn’t play well enough. Too many turnovers,” Hurts said, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philly.

It's a testament to the Eagles' incredible defense that they were still in a position to win towards the end of the game had they held on for another defensive stop. But the Chargers played it safe and scored the field goal to send the game to overtime — taking advantage of Philly's poor offense on the night.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles have to bounce back

While the Eagles still have a 1.5-game cushion over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East standings, Philly has to get it together, and fast. This end to the 2025 season is eerily reminiscent of what happened to them two years ago, and that is not going to be a desirable outcome for them in their Super Bowl defense.

Hurts and the Eagles will get a chance to get it together next gameweek when they take on the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. If they don't return to winning ways by then, that's when the panic alarm must go off.