OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams recorded his first triple-double in a 107-89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called himself lucky to have Williams as a teammate, Jaylin demonstrated his talent on a night his team was shorthanded. Oklahoma City competed without six players, including its entire starting lineup. The Thunder ruled Chet Holmgren out before tip-off.

However, it didn’t prevent them from encouraging Williams to pursue his first triple-double, which Jaylin was reminded of every step toward his 10 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds.

“Yeah, the whole night. I think the first time I subbed out the game, I think Hart, Chet, or somebody said “triple-double action,” or something like that,” Williams said. “I was saying on the bench I was like I’m like I’m going to get a double-double with rebounds and assists, and everybody was telling me, “J-Will, you need to shoot the ball,” you need to score. So, I kind of knew throughout the whole game just from my teammates telling me.”

Williams helped extend the Thunder’s winning streak to six. After the Trail Blazers trimmed their 21-point deficit down to two points in the fourth quarter, Jaylin and Aaron Wiggins, who finished with a team-high 30 points on 13-of-26 shooting, kept their opponent at bay. Oklahoma City regrouped by stringing together consecutive defensive stops on one end of the floor and finding its offensive rhythm on the other.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Thunder is ‘lucky’ for Jaylin Williams

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Thunder are lucky to have a guy like Jaylin Williams. After Williams finished with 13 points, including 4-of-4 from deep, four rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes in a 120-103 win against the Grizzlies, Gilgeous-Alexander commended his teammate for being ready.

“We have so many guys that come in whenever their number is called, like just to highlight the one that was really special tonight [was] Jaylin Williams,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Chet comes back, he’s playing good ball. He naturally has a lesser role. He understands it. His attitude doesn’t change, his effort doesn’t change, who he is doesn’t change for the team. Some nights he plays, some nights he doesn’t play.

Some nights he gets told he’s not going to play, and then just gets thrown in and plays. Then, to have a massive case of a game like tonight was so big.”

The Thunder will host the Grizzlies on a back-to-back starting Sunday.