South Florida football is transitioning out of Alex Golesh leading the Bulls. Dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown is another hitting the sunset at USF — including his involvement with the Cure Bowl.

Brown isn't suiting up for game set for next Wednesday in Orlando against Old Dominion. However, USF athletic director Rob Higgins revealed a catch involving the QB.

“Byrum continues to attend every team activity/practice and has been incredible in supporting his teammates as he always is. So much so, that we’ve asked Byrum to serve as a coach in the Cure Bowl to help us get our tenth win, which we’re excited to share he’s graciously agreed to do!” Higgins shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

That's right — Brown will wear the headset instead of the helmet. He'll be his own “Golesh” or simply help out Gaston Moore.

Is Byrum Brown on board with new USF regime?

USF soon will turn to Brian Hartline to lead the Bulls. Hartline rose as a popular Ryan Day assistant for the Buckeyes — including landing Jeremiah Smith at wide receiver and leading the offensive play-calling.

Higgins adds how he and Brown have had “great conversations” about his Bulls future with Hartline leading the way. Brown surfaced as a potential College Football Transfer Portal idea amid Golesh's departure to Auburn — with theories Brown would jump to the SEC.

Brown hit history with USF while also leading big upset wins. Notably running over nationally-ranked Boise State to start the year before beating Florida down in Gainesville.

Unfortunately USF is undergoing a transitional phase after losing out on a College Football Playoff bid. But Bulls fans now know Brown will have a big role for the Cure Bowl.